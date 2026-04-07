WWE RAW: IShowSpeed Costs LA Knight Match vs Austin Theory, Set For WrestleMania 42 Debut? | Watch Video

The rivalry between IShowSpeed and LA Knight reached a boiling point during the April 6, 2026, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Centre in Houston. During a high-stakes singles match between Austin Theory and LA Knight, the world-famous streamer IShowSpeed provided a crucial distraction, allowing Theory to secure a surprise pinfall victory. This interference has now officially led to a massive six-man tag team match being booked for WrestleMania 42, featuring The Vision and Speed against Knight and The Usos.

IShowSpeed Distraction Costs LA Knight The Match





The match between LA Knight and Austin Theory was a back-and-forth affair until IShowSpeed made his presence felt at ringside along with Logan Paul. As Knight was preparing to finish off Theory with a BFT, Speed jumped onto the apron to taunt “The Megastar” directly. This momentary lapse in concentration was the only opening Austin Theory needed, as he quickly rolled up a distracted Knight for the three count. The viral footage shows Speed celebrating wildly in the crowd before narrowly escaping a post-match assault.

The Usos Save LA Knight From Post Match Beatdown

The drama did not end with the pinfall, as The Vision attempted to deliver a post-match beatdown to a stunned LA Knight. However, the plan backfired when Jimmy and Jey Uso sprinted to the ring to provide backup for the Megastar. The ensuing brawl saw the ring cleared of the heels, leaving the crowd in Houston buzzing. With the veteran presence of The Usos now firmly in his corner, LA Knight has finally found the allies he needs to combat the underhanded tactics of Logan Paul and his crew.

IShowSpeed Set For Massive WrestleMania 42 Debut

Following the controversial finish, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce appeared on the big screen to deliver a bombshell announcement for the fans. Given the constant interference and the growing heat between the two factions, Pearce has officially sanctioned a high-profile six-man tag match for WrestleMania 42. This confirms that IShowSpeed will make his official in-ring wrestling debut on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speed will team up with his partners from The Vision, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, to take on the powerhouse trio of LA Knight and The Usos. This move marks one of the biggest crossover events in WrestleMania history, bringing Speed’s massive digital following to the WWE ring.

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