LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights afc apple cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

WWE RAW: Roman Reigns returned to engage with CM Punk in a fiery war of words. Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the InterContinental Championship, while Paul Heyman was attacked by Seth Rollins.

Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the InterContinental Championship. Image Credit: X/@TripleH
Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the InterContinental Championship. Image Credit: X/@TripleH

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 3, 2026 11:09:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

The WWE RAW at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis began with The Vision coming to the ring. Paul Heyman addressed the return of Seth Rollins while being accompanied by Logan Paul and Austin Theory. The RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, interrupted them before a trio of masked men came to the ring. The first two distracted Paul and Theory, while the third one revealed himself as Rollins. The other clashes included Penta vs Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Theory vs Jimmy Uso, Original El Grande Americano vs Rayo Americano, and Gunther vs Dragon Lee. 

However, the main event of the night remained the return of Roman Reigns. He and CM Punk were involved in a fiery war of words at the fag end of the show, building up their marquee clash at WrestleMania. 

Dragon Lee’s face revealed

Dragon Lee’s face was revealed during his clash against Gunther. Lee was outperforming Gunther most of the match he tapped out after put in the Sleeper Hold manoeuvre. During the match, right before putting in the Sleeper Hold move, Gunther pulled off Lee’s mask, revealing his face.

You Might Be Interested In

Lucha Face-Off

The Original El Grande Americano defeated Rayo Americano in a battle of Luchadores. He put a Chaos Theory move to win the match against Rayo.

Usos vs The Vision at WrestleMania

Jimmy Uso won his clash against Austin Theory via disqualification after being attacked by Logan Paul. Being attacked by the two members of the Vision, Jimmy Uso was helped by his brother Jey Uso. 

The face-off between the four wrestlers has raised speculations of a possible clash between the four at WrestleMania. 

Penta wins the InterContinental Championship



Penta was crowned the new InterContinental Champion after he defeated Dominik Mysterio. In an evenly contested clash, JD McDonagh attempted to make an interference, but Finn Balor stopped him. Mysterio was about to hit a 619, but Penta avoided the finishing move before hitting Mysterio with a Destroyer and winning the match. 

Roman Reigns returns



Roman Reigns returns to WWE RAW to engage with CM Punk in a war of words. There were a lot of heated words spoken by the two superstars. However, it was Punk who got the last word as he told Reigns that he would bury him next to his father.

Paul Heyman gets hit by a stomp

Seth Rollins, after having his fake masked men distract Logan Paul and Austin Theory, attacked Paul Heyman in the ring. He hit out with a stomp on the manager. When Heyman was being taken to the hospital, the ambulance was taken over by LA Knight as Heyman was kidnapped. 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adam PearceCM PunkDominik MysterioDragon LeeGuntherPentaRoman ReignsSeth RollinsWWEWWE Raw

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

Sanju Samson Set for ICC Sanction? Decision Looms Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

La Liga: Real Madrid Stunned by Getafe at Bernabéu, Trail Barcelona by Four Points in Title Race

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Fans Call Virender Sehwag Unprofessional After Viral David Miller Remark — Here’s What Really Happen

LATEST NEWS

Festival Turns Cruel: Cow Forcefully Made To Drink Alcohol By Drunk Men During Holi Celebrations In Haryana, Disturbing Video Surfaces | WATCH

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

Apple Introduces New iPad Air: M4 Chip, Faster CPU & GPU, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check All Features And Price

Is Donald Trump Suffering From Skin Cancer? Doctors Make Big Claim, Question White House Silence As Scabbing Neck Rash, Hand Bruises Spark Fresh Health Scare

Was Quentin Tarantino and Family Killed in Israel-Iran War? Truth Behind Viral Bombing Rumours and AI Death Hoax Revealed

When will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release? Aditya Dhar Pushes Date From Holi 2026 As Fans Eagerly Wait For Part 2 Of The Spy Saga

Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi? Iranian Actress Scared Of Returning To Iran Says ‘They’ll Kill Me’ After Opposing Khamenei

Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

3 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Education & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title
WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title
WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title
WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

QUICK LINKS