WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades (March 2, 2026): Roman Reigns Returns, Seth Rollins Attacks Paul Heyman, Penta Wins Intercontinental Title

The WWE RAW at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis began with The Vision coming to the ring. Paul Heyman addressed the return of Seth Rollins while being accompanied by Logan Paul and Austin Theory. The RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, interrupted them before a trio of masked men came to the ring. The first two distracted Paul and Theory, while the third one revealed himself as Rollins. The other clashes included Penta vs Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Theory vs Jimmy Uso, Original El Grande Americano vs Rayo Americano, and Gunther vs Dragon Lee.

However, the main event of the night remained the return of Roman Reigns. He and CM Punk were involved in a fiery war of words at the fag end of the show, building up their marquee clash at WrestleMania.

Dragon Lee’s face revealed

Dragon Lee’s face was revealed during his clash against Gunther. Lee was outperforming Gunther most of the match he tapped out after put in the Sleeper Hold manoeuvre. During the match, right before putting in the Sleeper Hold move, Gunther pulled off Lee’s mask, revealing his face.

Lucha Face-Off

The Original El Grande Americano defeated Rayo Americano in a battle of Luchadores. He put a Chaos Theory move to win the match against Rayo.

Usos vs The Vision at WrestleMania

Jimmy Uso won his clash against Austin Theory via disqualification after being attacked by Logan Paul. Being attacked by the two members of the Vision, Jimmy Uso was helped by his brother Jey Uso.

The face-off between the four wrestlers has raised speculations of a possible clash between the four at WrestleMania.

Penta wins the InterContinental Championship







Penta was crowned the new InterContinental Champion after he defeated Dominik Mysterio. In an evenly contested clash, JD McDonagh attempted to make an interference, but Finn Balor stopped him. Mysterio was about to hit a 619, but Penta avoided the finishing move before hitting Mysterio with a Destroyer and winning the match.

Roman Reigns returns







Roman Reigns returns to WWE RAW to engage with CM Punk in a war of words. There were a lot of heated words spoken by the two superstars. However, it was Punk who got the last word as he told Reigns that he would bury him next to his father.

Paul Heyman gets hit by a stomp

Seth Rollins, after having his fake masked men distract Logan Paul and Austin Theory, attacked Paul Heyman in the ring. He hit out with a stomp on the manager. When Heyman was being taken to the hospital, the ambulance was taken over by LA Knight as Heyman was kidnapped.