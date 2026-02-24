WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

WWE RAW: With veteran wrestler AJ Styles confirming his retirement from in-ring action, the entire locker room clapped for him in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, hosted by the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Legendary wrestler and former World Champion, the Undertaker, also made an appearance and inducted Styles into the Hall of Fame, leaving the 48-year-old in tears. In a video shared by WWE on X, his family stepped into the ring and hugged him in joy.

The Undertaker Makes Major AJ Styles’ Announcement on WWE RAW

Having first begun his career as a wrestler in early 2001 with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and wrestled some matches in the WWF, Styles moved on to Total Non-stop Action (TNA) in 2002 and spent 12 years in the company. It was during the 2016 Royal Rumble that the 48-year-old appeared in WWE for the first time since 2001.

He won the WWE Championship in 2017 by defeating Jinder Mahal and lost it to Daniel Bryan, ending his reign after 371 days. Styles also had feuds against the likes of The Undertaker, Omos, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Bobby Lashley. His final match was against Gunther on January 31 in RAW, as Styles put his career on the line and ultimately lost the battle.

Underataker, who had also inducted Stephanie McMahon in the Hall of Fame, said:

“You and I got unfinished business. AJ, you ever hear a phrase, if you see me coming, you’re already gone? I changed that phrase a little bit because if you see me coming, you’re going. AJ, it is my esteemed honour to inform you that you are the newest inductee in the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.”

THE UNDERTAKER TELLS AJ STYLES HE WILL BE INDUCTED INTO THE 2026 WWE HALL OF FAME

WWE RAW Results

World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso def. “Big” Bronson Reed and El Grande Americano in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match

— Nattie def. Maxxine Dupri via Referee Stoppage

— Je’Von Evans def. Kofi Kingston

— Raquel Rodriguez def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match.

