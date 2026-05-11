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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details

WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details

WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: WWE Raw is coming back on May 11 2026 from Knoxville after the Backlash event. You can find out what time it starts and how to watch WWE online. There will be updates on the John Cena Classic and rumors, about Roman Reigns. WWE Raw will have a lot of things happening too.

WWE RAW Tonight 11 May 2026 : Full Match Card Start Time Streaming Details
WWE RAW Tonight 11 May 2026 : Full Match Card Start Time Streaming Details

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 19:09 IST

WWE Raw Start Time and Streaming Details

This Monday night WWE Raw is going to happen at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. It starts at 8 PM ET in the United States. If you are in India you can watch WWE Raw live on Tuesday morning at 5:30 AM IST. WWE Raw will be on Netflix in some countries. In the United States you can watch WWE Raw, on the USA Network.

WWE Raw Returns After Backlash

WWE Raw is back this Monday night at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee two days after the amazing Backlash event. This Raw episode is really important because it will help set up the shows that are coming up like Saturday Nights Main Event and Clash in Paris in May.

A lot of things happened at Backlash that left us wondering what will happen next. We will probably get some answers on Raw. This is a time for WWE because the rivalries between the wrestlers are going to get more intense and new storylines will start to happen before the summer.

You Might Be Interested In

Backlash Fallout Still Continues 

We will probably get information about the John Cena Classic on Monday. This is a deal because it is a tournament and we do not know all the details yet. Fans are really excited about it especially since we heard that wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown might be in it. If WWE does it right the John Cena Classic could be one of the things that happens in WWE this year and it will help us see some new talented wrestlers.

Questions Continue Around Roman Reigns

People are still talking about what will happen with Reigns. He was not at Backlash. That made everyone wonder what is going on with him. WWE has not told us anything officially. Fans are waiting to hear what will happen with him next. With big events coming up we might start to see some hints about what’s next for Roman Reigns.

Uncertainty Over Asuka’s Future

There are also a lot of questions about Asuka. Some people are saying that she might be retiring soon. Wwe has not said anything about it. We will be watching Raw closely to see if we can find out anything about what’s going on with her. Asuka is one of the respected wrestlers in WWE so any news about her will be a big deal.

This Mondays Raw is a night for WWE. They need to keep the excitement going from Backlash and get us excited, for the events that are coming up later this month. WWE has a lot of work to do to make sure everything goes well.  

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WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details
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WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details

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WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details
WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details
WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details
WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details

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