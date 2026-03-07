WWE SmackDown Results (March 6): Cody Rhodes Wins WWE Undisputed Championship, Randy Orton Talks About Main Eventing WrestleMania 42

With each passing episode of RAW and SmackDown, the road to WrestleMania is getting more intense. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton opened the show and addressed the crowd, talking about main eventing WrestleMania. Thanks to his experience in the business, Orton said he has performed on the Grandest Stage in WWE 20 times but has main-evented only twice.

However, the biggest talking point of the night remained the main event, where Drew McIntyre clashed with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Rhodes defeated McIntyre to win the WWE Undisputed Championship. The American Nightmare will now defend his newly won title against The Viper at WrestleMania 42.

Randy Orton addresses the WWE Universe









Coming into the ring, Randy Orton started the show and addressed the crowd. Orton talked about WrestleMania and how he had participated in the grandest event. He talked about main-eventing WrestleMania twice in the past. Orton went on to talk about possibly facing either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He vowed that no matter the opponent, Orton would not be leaving WrestleMania empty-handed and would be winning his 15th title.

Just when The Viper was about to unleash the three most dangerous letters, he was interrupted after saying “R….K…” The arena went dark before Trick Williams made an appearance. Trick talked about how he should be main eventing WrestleMania. Williams also talked about how he was actually 6’5”. This resulted in a slight chuckle from Orton before he hit an RKO Outta Nowhere and celebrated on the second rope.

Carmelo Hayes issues an open challenge







Carmelo Hayes issued an open challenge for the WWE United States Championship. Nick Aldis set up the clash between Hayes and Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., who made his way to the ring. Dr. Wagner put up a strong fight, but in the end, it proved to be too little for the reigning AAA Latin American Champion as Hayes hit him with a Nothing But Net and pinned him to retain his title.

McIntyre and Rhodes battle it out for the WWE Undisputed Championship

McIntyre and Rhodes battle it out for the WWE Undisputed Championship







Drew McIntyre was involved in a war of words with Nick Aldis backstage as he was told that he had to defend his title. McIntyre was against defending his title, but the SmackDown general manager gave the reigning champion an ultimatum of either defending his title or forfeiting it.

It was a match where the referees being taken out played a huge role. Cody Rhodes needed an assist from Jacob Fatu to win the title. When the two referees were knocked down and nobody was paying any attention, McIntyre was about to use the steel chair against The American Nightmare. But Fatu made it to the ringside to stop McIntyre from using the steel chair. Cody hit a Cross Rhodes, and the referee then rolled back into the ring and made the three count to award Cody the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Other Results at WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Kiana James and Giulia

R-Truth and Damian Priest defeated Los Garza, The Wyatt Sicks, Fraxiom, and The Motor City Machine Guns in the WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Tag Team Turmoil match

Oba Femi defeated Johnny Gargano

