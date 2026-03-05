From Logan Paul To Brock Lesnar: Five Possible WrestleMania 42 Opponents For Seth Rollins

LIVE TV
Since his return, Seth Rollins has targeted members of The Vision, igniting a rivalry that could shape the road to WrestleMania 42. With tensions escalating between Rollins and the faction, several matchups are on the table, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown on WWE’s grandest stage.

Seth Rollins attacked Paul Heyman on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Image Credit: Instagram/@wwerollins

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 5, 2026 13:59:28 IST

Seth Rollins has been among the headlines since his return at the Elimination Chamber. Since his return, Rollins has attacked The Vision on two occasions. At Elimination Chamber, the six-time WWE Champion attacked Logan Paul, costing him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

In the next episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins attacked The Vision’s manager, Paul Heyman. The 39-year-old performed a stomp on Heyman, sending him to the hospital. His feud against Heyman and The Vision sets up a perfect rivalry to reach its conclusion at WWE’s flagship event. But who will Rollins face at WrestleMania?

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

A match between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul currently seems to be the most logical clash. Rollins had attacked Paul, costing him a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Logan would be aiming to take his revenge at WrestleMania. 

Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory

Austin Theory is a prominent member of The Vision and could face the former WWE Champion. While Rollins has not come face-to-face with Theory since his return, a rivalry between the two could be built up in episodes leading up to WrestleMania. 

Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has currently been on the sidelines due to his hernia injury. However, a clash between him and Rollins could take place at WrestleMania if the former receives medical clearance in time. Rollins had mentored Breakker before he betrayed him, drawing flashbacks of Rollins betraying his tag-team, SHIELD. 

Seth Rollins in a tag team vs The Vision

Given that Rollins has had his issues with his ex-group, The Vision, it will not be an out-of-the-blue idea that the former champion is involved in a tag-tam clash. However, the WWE team would need to find a partner for Rollins for the clash.

There have been rumours that the recent Grammy winner, Bad Bunny, could return to feature on the WrestleMania card. The singer has featured on some WWE main events in the past, and he could be a perfect partner to Rollins as he looks to take on The Vision. 

Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar

Given Seth’s latest assault on Paul Heyman and the manager’s association with 10-time champion Brock Lesnar, a clash between Rollins and Lesnar could certainly be on the cards. The two former champions have faced each other in the ring previously as well. If this clash goes on to take place, it could very well be one of the most anticipated bouts in WrestleMania 42. 

Also Read: Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Tags: Austin TheoryBrock LesnarBron BreakkerLogan PaulPaul HeymanSeth RollinsThe VisionWrestleManiaWrestleMania 42WWE

QUICK LINKS