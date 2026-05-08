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Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More

WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More

WWE SmackDown, May 8, 2026: Cody Rhodes addresses Gunther's attack, Tiffany Stratton defends the Women’s US Title, and a massive six-woman tag team match.

WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More (Image Source: X)
WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 19:49 IST

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WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More

WWE Backlash 2026 journey will make its last stop tonight, Friday, May 8 2026, as live SmackDown broadcasts from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This final edition before the show is full of top-level stress, the main event being the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who is going to face the consequences of a very surprising attack. Since the title will be at stake and a “Dream Team” of women’s legends is ready to throw down, the blue brand is gearing up to present a huge, unexpected lead-up to Saturday’s Premium Live Event in Tampa.

WWE SmackDown Match Card: May 8, 2026

Match / Segment Participants Stipulation / Note
Undisputed Title Segment Cody Rhodes and Gunther Cody addresses Gunther’s brutal attack from last week
WWE Women’s US Championship Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James Stratton’s first title defence after winning gold
Six-Woman Tag Team Match Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence Icons unite to take down Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid
Psychological Warfare Segment Trick Williams and Sami Zayn A formal “Funeral for the Gingerbread Man” hosted by Trick
Tag Team Grudge Match Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. The Unholy Union Showdown before the Women’s Tag Title clash
Singles Match Randy Orton vs. TBA The Viper looks to build momentum before Backlash

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch WWE in India And More

Country Platform / Network Local Start Time Date
India Netflix / Sony Sports Network 6:30 AM IST May 9 (Saturday)
USA USA Network / Netflix 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT May 8 (Friday)
UK Netflix / TNT Sports 1:00 AM BST May 9 (Saturday)
Canada Sportsnet / Netflix 8:00 PM ET May 8 (Friday)
Saudi Arabia Netflix / Shahid 5:00 AM AST May 9 (Saturday)

Cody Rhodes Addresses Gunther’s Brutal Attack

The WWE Universe is still shocked by what happened last week when “The Ring General” Gunther threw a very purposeful and violent blow at Cody Rhodes. Gunther’s statement was very clear as he was lifting the Undisputed WWE Championship high above the defeated “American Nightmare.” Rhodes will be speaking about the assault and Gunther’s latest “Ring General” command tonight. Supporters are preparing for a fight because these two men want to get the best psychological advantage over one another only 24 hours before their confrontation at Backlash.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James: Women’s US Title

Tonight, debuting as the WWE Women’s United States Champion, Tiffany Stratton will be defending her newly won title for the first time. In an unexpected twist, “Tiffy Time” did not face the ex-champion Giulia but instead decided to give the title challenge to her partner, Kiana James. Stratton feels unbeatable now, but don’t forget that James’s ring skills are just like a business where she is very ruthless and efficient. Besides, this fight here will totally be a deciding factor for the newly created championship, and with Giulia probably hiding behind, the “Centre of the Universe” will have to come up with something better than her Prettiest Moonsault Ever just to keep the championship.

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Also Read: D Gukesh Returns To Form; Beats Fabiano Caruana To Tie For Fourth At Super Rapid and Blitz 2026

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Tags: Alexa BlissCharlotte FlairCody RhodesFallon HenleyFatal InfluenceGingerbread Man FuneralGuntherJacy JayneKiana JamesLainey ReidRhea RipleySami ZaynTiffany StrattonTrick WilliamsVyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaWWE Backlash TampaWWE SmackDown Match Card May 8 2026

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WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More

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WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More

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WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More
WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More
WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More
WWE SmackDown Match Card [May 8, 2026]: Cody Rhodes To Address Gunther’s Brutal Attack; Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s US Title And More

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