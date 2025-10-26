Yamamoto tosses complete game against Blue Jays as Dodgers even World Series

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GAME 2 OF THE WORLD SERIES BETWEEN TORONTO BLUE JAYS AND LOS ANGELES DODGERS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) STORY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a complete-game masterpiece, while Will Smith and Max Muncy delivered pivotal home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 to even the World Series at 1-1. Game three of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday (October 27) in Los Angeles. Yamamoto allowed just one run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight over his 105-pitch outing. After Toronto tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning, the Japanese ace settled into a groove, retiring the final 20 batters he faced. He capped his night with three strikeouts in the eighth and a perfect ninth inning. The Dodgers struck first in the opening frame against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. Freddie Freeman's two-out double set up an RBI single by Will Smith to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead. Toronto leveled the score in the third when George Springer, who was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s single and scored on Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly. Gausman dominated the middle innings, retiring 17 consecutive batters until Smith launched a solo homer to left field in the seventh, his first of the postseason, breaking the tie. Muncy followed with his second home run of the playoffs, another solo shot to left, chasing Gausman after 6 2/3 innings with three runs allowed, four hits, and six strikeouts. The Dodgers added two more runs in the eighth. Singles by Andy Pages and Shohei Ohtani, followed by a walk to Mookie Betts, loaded the bases. A wild pitch by reliever Jeff Hoffman brought home Pages, and Freeman was intentionally walked to reload the bases. Smith then hit a fielder's choice grounder, scoring another run. Yamamoto closed out his dominant performance by shutting down Toronto's lineup in the final two innings, sealing a pivotal victory for Los Angeles and setting up a crucial Game 3 at Dodger Stadium. (Production: Suramya Kaushik & David Grip) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

