LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 25, 2025 16:00:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD ROUND OF THE ASIAN TOUR GOLF INTERNATIONAL SERIES PHILIPPINES RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SANTA ROSA, PHILIPPINES (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA – Maximum use of two (2) minutes.

THE FINAL RO-KO Showdown: Sydney Cricket Ground Turns Blue To Celebrate Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Glorious Legacy At India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

No use 48 hours after the end of the round, so no use after 0800GMT Monday, October 27 2025. No resales. No monetisation) 1. SAMPSON ZHENG CHIPS ON TO THE GREEN AT THE 16TH 2. ZHENG HOLES BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 17TH 3. SARIT SUWANNARUT TEE SHOT ON PAR THREE SECOND 4. SUWANNARUT HOLES A BIRDIE PUTT ON THE 14

Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Shines as Partnership Goes Strong at Sydney Cricket Ground in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

5. MIGUEL TABUENA HOLES EAGLE PUTT ON THE THIRD 6. TABUENA HITS APPROACH SHOT ON 16TH 7. YOSUKE ASAJI HITS APPROACH CLOSE TO THE HOLE ON THE 18TH 8. KAZUKI HIGA MAKES A BIRDIE PUTT ON THE SECOND 9. DEAN BURMESTER MAKES A BIRDIE PUTT ON THE 15TH STORY: China’s Sampson Zheng hit a ten-under-par 62 to take a share of the lead in the International Series Philippines on Saturday (October 25) but it won’t count as a new course record because players were allowed to pick and place balls on the fairway.

Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

Zheng holed eight birides and an eagle to join overnight leader Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut and Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines on 17-under-par for the tournament.  Suwannarut blew a third round lead in last weekend’s Macao Open and he coughed up a four-shot gap on Saturday as he could only manage a 69. 

Virat Kohli Shines Again With A Gritty Half Century Against Australia In Sydney Cricket Ground

 Tabuena delighted the record crowds at the St Elena Golf Club as the Filipino fired in two eagles and three birdies in front of his home fans to stay in contention. Japan’s Yasuke Asaji was one shot behind the leaders after making birdie on all of the last four holes while his compatriot Kazuki Higa and South Africa’s Dean Burmester were two shots further back on 14-under-par. (Production: Simon Ormiston) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Who Is Akil Khan? Accused In Australian Women’s Cricket Team Molestation Case Arrested In Indore

 

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

Lionel Messi’s India Match Delayed, Check When The Match Is Scheduled

Rohit Sharma Smashes 33rd ODI Century Against Australia, Sydney Crowd Erupts With Joy! Sharma Breaks These Records..

Bagnaia wins Malaysia sprint as Alex Marquez seals championship runner-up spot

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 36): Mumbai Meteors book a spot in the final with a dominant win over Goa Guardians

LATEST NEWS

When Satish Shah Faced Racism At London’s Heathrow, He Replied With Pride, ‘Because We Are Indians…’

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

Cricket-Rohit and Kohli bid likely farewell to Australia as winners

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

US TREASURY OFFICIAL: TALKS WITH CHINA CONCLUDED FOR SATURDAY, VERY CONSTRUCTIVE

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines
Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines
Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines
Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

QUICK LINKS