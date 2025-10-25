Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD ROUND OF THE ASIAN TOUR GOLF INTERNATIONAL SERIES PHILIPPINES RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SANTA ROSA, PHILIPPINES (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA – Maximum use of two (2) minutes.

No use 48 hours after the end of the round, so no use after 0800GMT Monday, October 27 2025. No resales. No monetisation) 1. SAMPSON ZHENG CHIPS ON TO THE GREEN AT THE 16TH 2. ZHENG HOLES BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 17TH 3. SARIT SUWANNARUT TEE SHOT ON PAR THREE SECOND 4. SUWANNARUT HOLES A BIRDIE PUTT ON THE 14

5. MIGUEL TABUENA HOLES EAGLE PUTT ON THE THIRD 6. TABUENA HITS APPROACH SHOT ON 16TH 7. YOSUKE ASAJI HITS APPROACH CLOSE TO THE HOLE ON THE 18TH 8. KAZUKI HIGA MAKES A BIRDIE PUTT ON THE SECOND 9. DEAN BURMESTER MAKES A BIRDIE PUTT ON THE 15TH STORY: China’s Sampson Zheng hit a ten-under-par 62 to take a share of the lead in the International Series Philippines on Saturday (October 25) but it won’t count as a new course record because players were allowed to pick and place balls on the fairway.

Zheng holed eight birides and an eagle to join overnight leader Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut and Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines on 17-under-par for the tournament. Suwannarut blew a third round lead in last weekend’s Macao Open and he coughed up a four-shot gap on Saturday as he could only manage a 69.

Tabuena delighted the record crowds at the St Elena Golf Club as the Filipino fired in two eagles and three birdies in front of his home fans to stay in contention. Japan’s Yasuke Asaji was one shot behind the leaders after making birdie on all of the last four holes while his compatriot Kazuki Higa and South Africa’s Dean Burmester were two shots further back on 14-under-par. (Production: Simon Ormiston) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

