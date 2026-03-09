2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

Hyundai Motors has launched the 2026 Facelift version of Hyundai Verna in India at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh

hyundai verna facelift launched
hyundai verna facelift launched

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: March 9, 2026 14:32:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

South Korean automobile manufacturing giant Hyundai has launched the 2026 Hyundai Verna in India. The newly launched car comes at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh. The refreshed Hyundai Verna features several upgrades in terms of interior and exterior. 

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hyundai Vernahyundai verna facelift

RELATED News

Apple MacBook Ultra To Debut With OLED Touchscreen Display, M6 Chipset, And Updated Features—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leak: Under Display Face ID, Enhanced Camera Tech, And A20 Chipset—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Oppo K14 5G Launch: 7000mAh Massive Battery, Dual-Camera Setup, And MediaTek Chipset, Check All Details And Price

Oppo Find N6 To Debut Soon: ‘Zero’ Inner Display Crease, AI Stylus Support, And Three Colour Options—Check All Features And Launch Date

PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4: 32 Battlegrounds Mobile India Teams Enter Crucial Stage For 8 Semifinal Spots

LATEST NEWS

“Zero Civic Sense” : Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Face Backlash for Lying on Podium After T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Dubai Agony Deepens: Pet Dogs Left To Die, Cats Abandoned In Boxes As Expats Flee To Escape Iranian Strikes

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

Daylight Saving Time 2026: Did We Lose An Hour Last Night? Clocks Jumped From 2 AM To 3 AM

PSTET Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Direct Link And Exam Details Here

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Comedy Drama After Its Theatrical Run

When Will CBSE Start Class 10 Phase 2 Board Exams 2026? Check Tentative Exam Dates And Full Schedule Here

Cupid Share Price Defies Market Crash: Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Rallying Today

‘Paani Pilaane Ka Kaam Hai’: Mohammed Siraj Gives Funny Reply When Asked About His And Kuldeep Yadav’s Role | Watch Video

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price
2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price
2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price
2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

QUICK LINKS