2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

South Korean automobile manufacturing giant Hyundai has launched the 2026 Hyundai Verna in India. The newly launched car comes at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh. The refreshed Hyundai Verna features several upgrades in terms of interior and exterior.
