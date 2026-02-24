LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 81% Young Teens On Instagram Comfortable Watching Nude And Sexual Content: Meta Shares Shocking Numbers

Meta surveyed young teens on Instagram and found that 19% reported seeing unwanted nude and sexual content, while 81% ignored or enjoyed. Meta said it will use the results to improve safety tools and content moderation on the platform.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 24, 2026 16:17:47 IST

US based social media giant Meta has recently shared a survey that the majority of young teens on Instagram enjoy seeing unwanted nude images. The survey portrays how often teens encounter unwanted nudes or sexual images while using the app. The company shared these findings as part of its effort to be more open regarding safety issues on its platform. 

As per the survey, only 19 per cent of young teens on Instagram reported after seeing unwanted nude images whereas 81 per cent of young users either ignored it or enjoyed watching unwanted nude and sexual images. This means only one in five young teens said that they don’t want to see such images or content. 

The company also revealed how young teens reacted when they saw nude and sexual images. Some young users said that they blocked or reported the people who sent or shared those pictures whereas the majority of them never blocked or reported such accounts or posts that were bold and showing nude and sexual content. 

The report also mentioned that how Instagram’s automatic look for nudity and try to filter it out, but nudity can be shared in many ways such as direct messages, captions, or disguised as something else due to which detecting such content is not easy at all. 

The survey also underlined that the context of the images matters a lot. Teens might expect some types of images if they’re in certain spaces online, while they feel shocked or upset when the images appear unexpectedly in places where they were not looking for them. 

The company claims that they will use survey results to enhance safety tools and policies on the platform. This consist of updates how the app identifies and removes harmful content as well as better support for teens who see and report such sexual and nude content on the app 

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:17 PM IST
Tags: instagrammetanude contentsexual content

QUICK LINKS