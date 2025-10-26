Adventure Bikes in India 2025: 5 Best Picks Under ₹4 Lakh

Here’s a look at the 5 best adventure motorcycles in India under ₹4 lakh in 2025, combining performance, pricing and off-road ability.
Hero Xpulse 200 4V
Price: ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mileage: 33kmpl
A lightweight dual-purpose bike which doubles as a good beginner bike and a budget option, has some off-road ability, while providing a nice blend of power and fuel efficiency.
Hero Xpulse 210
Price: ₹1.62 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mileage: 38 kmpl
Slight updates to the 200 with a taller seat that perform better for commuting and weekend trails.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Price: ₹3.06 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
Mileage: 30 kmpl
A rugged adventure style touring bike for riders who take their riding seriously or want to buy a touring bike.
Ultraviolette X-47
Price: ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mileage: 323 km range (electric)
A premium electric adventure bike combining performance and modern technology, eco-friendly riding and offering an impressive range on a single charge.
Triumph Scrambler 400X
Price: ₹2.68 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
This is a bike known for it’s classic styling with modern technology offering a comfortable ride both on road and mild off-road terrain.
These bikes cater to someone at all stages in their riding experience level (entry level to experienced). They also cater to a variety of gas and electric riding preferences—something suitable for every adventure enthusiast’s budget and riding style!
Prices and specifications mentioned are approximate and may vary by region or dealership. Readers are advised to check official brand websites or authorized dealers for the latest updates and on-road pricing.
