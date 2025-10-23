LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall bill gates CBI Canada visa delay India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push

Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push

Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 10:36:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push

BEIJING (Reuters) -Alibaba launched a new AI chatbot assistant service on Thursday, refreshing its push into a consumer-facing space that is dominated by ByteDance and Tencent. The Chinese e-commerce firm integrated the chat assistant into its Quark app, a platform that began as a browser but has been repositioned this year as Alibaba's flagship consumer application, with added artificial intelligence functions including search capabilities. The new service, which is free to use, allows people to access a chatbot interface for conversations via text or voice, providing real-time information and services, the company said in a statement. Alibaba's AI efforts have focused largely on enterprise clients through its cloud services division. The latest move is another attempt to capture consumers in a market where the company has struggled to gain traction with its Tongyi AI assistant app. Despite being among the first Chinese companies to release a consumer AI assistant app to the public in late 2023, Tongyi has failed to achieve widespread adoption. The app had 6.96 million monthly active users in September, according to AI product tracker Aicpb.com. Market leader ByteDance's Doubao had 150 million monthly active users, while DeepSeek had 73.4 million and Tencent followed with 64.2 million. Globally, AI assistants have been gaining traction for companies like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, who have embedded them into their Gemini, Copilot and ChatGPT platforms. Powered by Alibaba's latest Qwen3 models, Quark's AI chat assistant offers enhanced reasoning, understanding and execution capabilities, the company said. Separately on Thursday, Alibaba said pre-sales for its Quark AI Glasses would begin at midnight on Friday on its Tmall e-commerce platform. The company said it would begin fulfilling orders progressively from December, with the glasses priced at 4,699 yuan ($659.69). Alibaba unveiled its smart glasses in July, joining companies like Meta Platforms in the market for wearable AI devices. ($1 = 7.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today 23.10.2025: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bhai Dooj 2025: City-Wise Tika Muhurat Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and More

Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

Thamma Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Film Races Past Rs 50 Crore, Surpasses Roohi And Dhadak 2 Lifetime

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Woman Gang-Raped and Robbed By Three Men Inside Her Home In Bengaluru

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push
Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push
Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push
Alibaba launches AI chatbot service in renewed consumer push
QUICK LINKS