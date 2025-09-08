LIVE TV
Apple expands Audio Mix feature beyond Photos App with iOS 26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 22:11:08 IST

California [US], June 22 (ANI): With the upcoming iOS 26 update, Apple is set to revolutionise the way users edit audio in videos on their iPhone 16 models.

According to Mac Rumours, the tech giant is expanding its innovative Audio Mix feature, powered by machine learning, beyond the Photos app to third-party applications.

Audio Mix offers four primary options for editing audio in videos:

Standard: Plays the original audio recorded.

In-Frame: Reduces sounds and voices from sources not visible in the video frame.

Studio: Minimises background sounds and reverb, creating a professional studio-like effect.

Cinematic: Places voices on a front-facing track and environmental noises in surround, similar to movie audio.

With iOS 26, Apple is introducing additional Audio Mix options for background noise.

To utilise this feature, videos must be recorded with Spatial Audio, which is automatically enabled on all iPhone 16 models when recording video.

Users can adjust this setting in the Camera section of the Settings app.

The introduction of Audio Mix in third-party apps will significantly enhance the audio editing capabilities of these applications.

Developers can now leverage Apple’s machine learning-powered Audio Mix technology to provide users with more advanced audio editing tools.

In addition to iOS 26, Apple is also bringing Audio Mix controls to third-party Mac apps with macOS Tahoe.

This move will enable Mac users to enjoy the same advanced audio editing capabilities as iPhone users.

Apple is also enhancing audio-only apps like Voice Memos by allowing them to save audio in the QuickTime audio format QTA.

This format supports multiple audio tracks with alternate track groups, similar to Spatial Audio files. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

