Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

The Apple is all-set to launch Apple Fitness + in India. Apple Fitness + is a fitness and wellness service, and it joins other services such as Apple TV Plus and Apple Music. The company will launch its Fitness + in India on 15th December. Users can access various workout types such as strength, yoga, HIIT, Pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing, and meditation. Each session ranges between 5 and 45 minutes, and this feature is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.
Apple Fitness + compatibility
The company claims that the users can use devices such as Apple watch or AirPods Pro 3 to view personal metrics directly on their screen, while users can also track their progress of their Activity Rings and Burn Bar. It also allows users to compare their own efforts with others who have completed the same workouts.
The Apple fitness+ offers custom plans that automatically create personalized schedule based on workout and meditation preferences, Users can also include the kind of activities users want to perform, the time period or duration, the trainers they wish to opt and the music which users want to enjoy during workout, and many more things.
Apart from these features, the Fitness+ includes many additional options such as the ability to make custom plans to follow a personalized schedule. The company also features the Artist Spotlight series, featuring popular names such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, BTS, Salena Gomez, Coldplay, and more.
Apple Fitness+ Price in India
The Apple Fitness + is available in India at Rs.149 as a monthly subscription, or users can choose to pay Rs.999 per year and if users own new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV running on the latest operating system, or AirPods Pro 3 or the Power beats Pro 2, users can avail three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed