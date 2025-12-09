LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

The Apple has released Fitness+ feature in India. This features comes with many workout types, Workout music playlist and great compatibility. This flagship features start at just Rs.149

Apple fitness plus launched in India, credit X/Apple
Apple fitness plus launched in India, credit X/Apple

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 9, 2025 19:46:10 IST

Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

The Apple is all-set to launch Apple Fitness + in India. Apple Fitness + is a fitness and wellness service, and it joins other services such as Apple TV Plus and Apple Music. The company will launch its Fitness + in India on 15th December. Users can access various workout types such as strength, yoga, HIIT, Pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing, and meditation. Each session ranges between 5 and 45 minutes, and this feature is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.  

Apple Fitness + compatibility  
 


The company claims that the users can use devices such as Apple watch or AirPods Pro 3 to view personal metrics directly on their screen, while users can also track their progress of their Activity Rings and Burn Bar. It also allows users to compare their own efforts with others who have completed the same workouts.  
 

The Apple fitness+ offers custom plans that automatically create personalized schedule based on workout and meditation preferences, Users can also include the kind of activities users want to perform, the time period or duration, the trainers they wish to opt and the music which users want to enjoy during workout, and many more things. 

Apart from these features, the Fitness+ includes many additional options such as the ability to make custom plans to follow a personalized schedule. The company also features the Artist Spotlight series, featuring popular names such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, BTS, Salena Gomez, Coldplay, and more.  

Apple Fitness+ Price in India 

The Apple Fitness + is available in India at Rs.149 as a monthly subscription, or users can choose to pay Rs.999 per year and if users own new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV running on the latest operating system, or AirPods Pro 3 or the Power beats Pro 2, users can avail three months of Apple Fitness+ for free. 

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 7:46 PM IST
Tags: Apple fitness plus, fitness plus india

Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

QUICK LINKS