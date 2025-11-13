Apple Launches Digital ID in Wallet Using U.S. Passport for Airport Travel

New Delhi, India: Apple has introduced Digital ID, a new feature that allows users to create and present an ID in Apple Wallet using information from their U.S. passport. The company said the service, launched in beta, will first be accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints across more than 250 airports in the United States for domestic travel.

According to an Apple press release, the Digital ID aims to provide users with a simple way to securely carry their identification on their iPhone or Apple Watch. It is designed for those who may not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID. However, Apple clarified that the new feature does not replace a physical passport and cannot be used for international travel or border crossings.

“With the launch of Digital ID, we’re excited to expand the ways users can store and present their identity, all with the security and privacy built into iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. She added that users have embraced the convenience of adding driver’s licenses or state IDs since 2022, and Digital ID now extends that option to more people.

To create a Digital ID, users can open the Wallet app, tap the “Add” button, and select “Driver’s License or ID Cards.” From there, they choose “Digital ID” and follow a verification process that includes scanning the photo page of their passport and reading the embedded chip for authenticity. Users must also take a selfie and complete certain facial movements to confirm their identity. Once verified, the Digital ID appears in Wallet.

Presenting a Digital ID is also straightforward. Users double-click the side or Home button, select Digital ID, and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader. They can review the requested information and authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID.

Apple said Digital ID uses the built-in security features of iPhone and Apple Watch to guard against theft and tampering. The data is encrypted and stored only on the user’s device. Apple itself cannot see when or where the ID is used, or what data is shared. Users also approve every information request through biometric authentication before sharing.

The company added that more use cases will be introduced, allowing people to present their Digital ID at select businesses and organizations for identity or age verification, both in person and online.

Currently, users can add driver’s licenses or state IDs to Apple Wallet in 12 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, with recent expansions in Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia, and international use beginning in Japan with the My Number Card on iPhone. (ANI)