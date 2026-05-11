Apple To Add This Google Feature Soon, Changing The Browsing Experience Across Devices — Check All Details And Rollout Timeline

US based tech giant Apple is gearing up for a major upgrade which will roll out a major change in millions of Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. The company will be soon introducing a new update for these devices which will transform the user experience. According to a recent media report, the company has already made preparations for this. The company is expected to roll out the upgrade this year at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The experts claim that the tech giant will integrate some features of Google Chrome into Apple’s Safari web browser.



A Feature Chrome Users Have Loved for Years



If you have ever used Google Chrome, you probably know how handy the tab grouping feature is. You open ten tabs, group them by topic, and suddenly your browser does not feel like a mess anymore. Well, Apple has noticed this too. And now, Safari is finally getting the same treatment. Apple is reportedly working on bringing tab grouping to Safari, and honestly, it is about time.



Mark Gurman Broke the News



Bloomberg’s trusted tech reporter Mark Gurman was the first to share this in his weekly newsletter. He wrote that Apple has quietly started testing automatic tab grouping inside Safari. This feature is expected to arrive with the big operating system updates, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, all of which are likely to be announced at WWDC 2026. So if you are an Apple user, this summer could bring some really good news for you.



How Will It Actually Work?



Think of it like this. You are browsing the internet and you have tabs open for news, shopping, work emails, and a recipe you want to try later. Right now, all of that is just one long row of tabs. With the new feature, Safari will be able to group these tabs neatly by category. You can also group them yourself if you prefer to do it manually. And switching between manual and automatic grouping will be easy. Apple is also expected to give the whole tab navigation a fresh new look, making Safari feel a lot more modern.



AI Will Do the Hard Work for You



Here is where it gets really interesting. Apple is not just copying Chrome. The company wants to go a step further by using Artificial Intelligence to make tab grouping smarter. Clues about this were found in recently leaked Apple code. The AI will look at what tabs you have open and quietly sort them into groups on its own. You will not have to lift a finger. It will just happen in the background while you browse.



Safari Is Not the Only Thing Getting Better



Apple seems to be going all in with this round of updates. The company is also working on making VisionOS 27 better for its AR and VR headsets. Some annoying bugs that users have been dealing with are expected to be fixed. A new AI-based editing tool is also in the works. And if that was not enough, Siri is also getting an upgrade. So the whole Apple experience is about to feel a lot more polished.



Why This Matters to You



For years, many Apple users quietly switched to Chrome just because managing tabs in Safari was a pain. If Apple gets this right, there is a good chance those users will come back to Safari. And with AI handling the sorting for you, browsing the web could actually feel enjoyable again. WWDC 2026 is shaping up to be one of the more exciting Apple events in recent memory, and the wait is very much worth it.

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