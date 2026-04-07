Apple’s 50th Anniversary Sale: Check Prices For iPhone 17 Pro Models, MacBook, iPad And AirPods As Discounts Go Up To Rs 50,000

Apple has put together some big reductions on just about every product they make to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Significant discounts on many different kinds of premium devices throughout India have been announced.

Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone Discounts Bring Big Price Cuts

Price drops on iPhones were the biggest announcements to the consumers who will be looking for ways to upgrade with the latest technology during the 50th Anniversary, with limited-time promotions through both its online and retail partners available on macbook and ipad, iphones and others.

One of, if not the biggest feature of the discounts, were from the promotional sale of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The original price for this phone was approximately Rs 1,49,900 but now the total after applying all of the discounts for an individual phone would only total around Rs 1,02,900 which is incredibly cheap.

Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone Discounts Push iPhone 17 Below Rs 50,000

The landmark of the Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone discounts is the Apple iPhone 17. Even though it has only nominal discounts off of its regular retail price, many other manufacturers are offering additional trade-in bonuses and discounts on top of Apple’s price to make the effective price even lower than Rs 37,900.

The Apple iPhone 17’s effective price has been established by average retail prices to be less than Rs 44,768, making Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone discounts well within the market average price for upgraded model iPhones, therefore giving consumers access to better prices for upgrading to a higher model iPhone.

Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone Discounts also have Cashback and Trade-In Offers

One of the more salient considerations of the Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone discounts will be the multiple forms of value streams rather than simple price reductions. For example, by making payment for your new iPhone via debit or credit card through the merchant’s EMI facility will receive an instant cash-back rebate of Rs 4,000. Buyers can also receive a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 6,000 in addition to their regular trade-in value.

In addition to this, buyers can also receive an additional trade value for up to Rs 36,000 by trading in older model iPhones. A number of these combined incentives add considerable value to the Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone discounts that may not be immediately apparent to the consumer.

iPhone Availability and Discounts on Pro and Air Models for the 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Apple is creating huge savings across all their products, including the iPhone. For example, the price of the new iPhone 17 Pro has dropped to approximately Rs 89,900, while the price of the new iPhone Air has dropped to approximately Rs 56,900 with discount offers.

In addition to the substantial price discounts available for the iPhone Pro models, banks are offering cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on eligible cards to further reduce the effective cost of an iPhone Pro. This shows that the Apple 50th Anniversary iPhone Discounts cover all models, allowing consumers to select the most affordable model.

Discounts on Other Apple Products as Part of the 50th Anniversary Promotions

Although the iPhone 50th anniversary promotions have generated a great deal of excitement in the market, the iPhone promotions are part of a broader promotional campaign across the Apple ecosystem. For example, MacBook Airs are available at price reductions of up to Rs 7,000, while MacBook Pro models can be purchased at price reductions of up to Rs 10,000.

In addition to iPhones and MacBooks, there are also deals on Apple Watches, iPads, and AirPods. Although the discounts available on these products may not be as high as on iPhones and MacBooks, many of the same cashback offers are available on these products as well. The breadth of discounts available indicates that Apple wants to celebrate this milestone by providing discounted products across all product categories and not just on iPhones, while still providing the primary promotional focus on the Apple iPhone 50th Anniversary Discounts.

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