LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women Delhi Government entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 02:45:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

(Reuters) -Applied Materials will cut about 4% of its workforce, or roughly 1,400 jobs, to streamline operations, the chip equipment maker said on Thursday as tighter U.S. export controls on semiconductors weigh on its business. The company, one of the largest U.S. makers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, will take a charge of $160 million to $180 million for the layoffs, mostly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, it disclosed in a regulatory filing. Late in September, Washington cracked down on companies in China and other countries that use subsidiaries or other foreign affiliates to circumvent export curbs on chipmaking equipment and other goods and technology. That has made it harder for Applied Materials and its rivals to export some products and supply specific parts and services to select China-based customers without a license. The company earlier this month forecast a $600-million hit to its fiscal 2026 revenue due to the expanded curbs. It said it started informing its employees about the layoffs earlier on Thursday. It had 35,700 full-time staff as of October 27, 2024, according to its annual report. "Our goal is to continue to transform how we work, move faster, simplify decision-making, and focus on what matters most as we prepare Applied Materials for significant growth in the coming years," CEO Gary Dickerson said in a memo to employees. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 2:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Amazon loses second vice president in devices division this month

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

LATEST NEWS

Anthropic to use Google's AI chips worth tens of billions to train Claude chatbot

MERZ – MEASURES OF THE COMMISSION ABOUT SIMPLIFICATION ARE BY FAR NOT ENOUGH; WE NEED REAL CULTURAL CHANGE IN EU

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

PM Modi To Start Bihar Election Campaign From Samastipur Today, Will Pay Tribute To Karpoori Thakur

NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES WILL ASK COURT TO DISMISS INDICTMENT AGAINST HER ON GROUNDS THAT U.S. ATTORNEY HALLIGAN WAS UNLAWFULLY APPOINTED-COURT FILING

Cloud Seeding In Delhi: How Artificial Rain Works As City Awaits Relief From Severe AQI, All You Need To Know

Ford lowers annual guidance, citing fire at supplier's aluminum plant

Top 10 Government Jobs in India 2025 with Highest Starting Salaries- #3 Will Shock You

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

US President Trump Pardons Binance Founder, Ending Legal Battle For Crypto Giant

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations
Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations
Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations
Applied Materials to lay off 4% of workforce to simplify operations

QUICK LINKS