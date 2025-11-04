ChatGPT Go Now Free In India: OpenAI Announces One-Year Access, All You Need To Know

OpenAI has announced a major update for Indian users, its paid ChatGPT Go version will now be free for one full year. The offer begins on Tuesday, November 4, and is available to all users in India who sign up during the limited-time promotional period.

The company revealed that this initiative is part of its expansion plans in India and a way to celebrate its first-ever DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. In a statement, OpenAI said the move is meant to appreciate the “enthusiasm and creativity” of its fast-growing Indian user base.

ChatGPT Go was launched earlier this year as an affordable plan offering access to more advanced features of the AI chatbot.

Unlike the basic free version, ChatGPT Go includes higher daily message limits, image generation, faster response times, and the ability to upload files and images for analysis. It runs on OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model, ensuring users get the same high-quality experience as premium subscribers.

The decision to make the Go version free in India comes after the country saw a rapid rise in paid ChatGPT subscriptions, reportedly doubling within just a month of its August launch.

OpenAI’s latest offer is expected to attract even more developers, students, and professionals who use ChatGPT for learning, coding, creative projects, and daily productivity.

For now, the free access is limited to those who register during the promotional period. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will also be able to claim the free usage, though OpenAI has yet to share details on how they can activate it.

