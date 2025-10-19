LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 11:43:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

(Reuters) -Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba-backed Ant Group and e-commerce group JD.com, have paused plans to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong after the government raised concerns about the rise of currencies controlled by the private sector, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Companies have put their stablecoin ambitions on hold after receiving instructions from Chinese regulators, including the People’s Bank of China and Cyberspace Administration of China, not to move ahead with the plans, FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Hong Kong's legislature passed a stablecoin bill in May that established a licencing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong, providing regulatory clarity for future participants. Under the new regime, any person who issues stablecoins in Hong Kong – or issues stablecoins backed by Hong Kong dollars, whether within or outside the city – must obtain a licence from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Fin tech giant Ant Group said in June it would be participating in the pilot stablecoin programme. JD.com has also said it would take part in the pilot, according to the FT. PBC officials advised against participating in the initial rollout of stablecoins over concerns about allowing tech groups and brokerages to issue any type of currency, the FT report said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Ant Group and JD.com did not respond to requests for comment. The PBC, CAC and HKMA could not be reached for comment. Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, usually pegged to a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, are commonly used by crypto traders to move funds between tokens. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul and Michael Perry)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 11:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Nexperia says Chinese unit operating as usual as tensions with the Netherlands run high

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

LATEST NEWS

Diwali Plans Disrupted: 256 Passengers Bound For Delhi Stranded In Italy Due To…

Andrew Moran's late winner snatches playoff berth from Rapids

RBL BANK EXEC SAYS SEE OPPORTUNITY TO DO WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS POST EMNBD INVESTMENT

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retire After Australia ODI Series? Fans Express Anger Over Early Dismissals

Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

‘When Life Gives You Rain, Shubman Gill Gives You Popcorn’ Indian Captain Enjoys Popcorn With Rohit Sharma During India vs Australia ODIs

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings And Messages For WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram For Loved Ones

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports
QUICK LINKS