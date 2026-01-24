LIVE TV
Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

Croma’s Republic Day Sale runs from January 23–26, offering major discounts on Apple products, appliances, TVs, and smartphones across online and offline stores.

MacBook Air M4 at Croma Black Republic Day sale, credit: apple.com
MacBook Air M4 at Croma Black Republic Day sale, credit: apple.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 24, 2026 16:51:41 IST

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

Croma has announced new deals as part of its ongoing Republic Day Sale, which is live from 23rd January and will be live till 26th January. The sale offers great deals and discounts on home appliances, kitchen products, smartphones, and Apple products. The buyers can avail these offers from both online and offline retail stores across India.  

The sale offers price drops, bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and student offers. Users can also benefit from easy EMI options. 

Apple users are getting a heavy discount during the Croma sale. The company is offering free AirPods worth Rs.12,900 on the purchase of high storage iPhone models including iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max variants of 512GB or above. Free AirPods are only available for those users who opt for Apple Care+ with the purchase. 

MacBook Air M4 Price

Croma is giving a massive discount to students on the MacBook Air M4. The deal brings the effective price of the flagship laptop down to Rs.53,913. The offer can be avail by combining multiple offers including a Rs.10,000 bank cashback, an exchange value of up to Rs.13,000 on an old laptop or PC and an additional Rs.10,000 exchange bonus. 

Users having the HDFC Tata Neu Card can additionally get up to 10 per cent off on select Apple product. The company has clarified that all the prices and offers may vary depending on the brand, model, store location, date and availability, and are governed by partner bank and finance policies. 

Other Products On Sale

Apart from Apple products, the company is offering great discount on premium televisions such as Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch model, LG’s 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED. The compny is also offering bundled deals and exchange offers on Oppo Reno 15 which user can get at an effective price of Rs.21,399. 

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:51 PM IST
