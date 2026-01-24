Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

The sale offers price drops, bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and student offers. Users can also benefit from easy EMI options.

Apple users are getting a heavy discount during the Croma sale. The company is offering free AirPods worth Rs.12,900 on the purchase of high storage iPhone models including iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max variants of 512GB or above. Free AirPods are only available for those users who opt for Apple Care+ with the purchase.

Croma is giving a massive discount to students on the MacBook Air M4. The deal brings the effective price of the flagship laptop down to Rs.53,913. The offer can be avail by combining multiple offers including a Rs.10,000 bank cashback, an exchange value of up to Rs.13,000 on an old laptop or PC and an additional Rs.10,000 exchange bonus.

Users having the HDFC Tata Neu Card can additionally get up to 10 per cent off on select Apple product. The company has clarified that all the prices and offers may vary depending on the brand, model, store location, date and availability, and are governed by partner bank and finance policies. Other Products On Sale

Apart from Apple products, the company is offering great discount on premium televisions such as Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch model, LG’s 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED. The compny is also offering bundled deals and exchange offers on Oppo Reno 15 which user can get at an effective price of Rs.21,399. Also Read : Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?