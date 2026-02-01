LIVE TV
Don't Wait For Samsung Galaxy S26 Buy Galaxy S24 With Triple Camera, AI Features And Powerful Processor At Just Rs…

Don’t Wait For Samsung Galaxy S26 Buy Galaxy S24 With Triple Camera, AI Features And Powerful Processor At Just Rs…

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G has received a massive price cut on Flipkart, dropping to Rs.44,999, with extra bank and exchange offers bringing it down even further.

Samsung Galaxy S24 priced slashed
Samsung Galaxy S24 priced slashed

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 1, 2026 09:52:41 IST

Don’t Wait For Samsung Galaxy S26 Buy Galaxy S24 With Triple Camera, AI Features And Powerful Processor At Just Rs…

Samsung Galaxy S26 is making headlines all over the internet regarding its price and launch date, which is not confirmed yet, but here is good news for those users who are planning to buy available phones of the S series.  

E-commerce platform Flipkart has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy S24 5G. The phone was launched in 2024 as a flagship device, and it is still one of the best flagships available in the market. The discount is available for the base variant of the handset which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which was originally launched at a price point of Rs.74,999. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 discount price

The e-commerce platform has slashed the price of flagship by 40 per cent; the device is now available for Rs.44,999. The higher storage variant offering 256GB of internal storage, which was originally launched at Rs.79,999, has also received a price slash of 38 per cent and now it is available at Rs.49,999. 

Other than these users can also avail extra discount by using Flipkart SBI Credit Card. Users can get another Rs.2,250 off which further drops the price to Rs.42,749. The e-commerce platform is also offering exchange offers through which users can avail up to Rs 37,100 by trading an old phone which can even drop the price of the phone. If users get an exchange price of Rs.15,000 for old phones, then the price of phones drops to Rs.29,999. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 features and specification 

Display: The phone features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz and additionally there is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. 

Processor: The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset, and it runs Android 14 out of the box. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel offers a triple camera offering a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. 

The device is built on an aluminum frame which gives a premium feel. The overall quality aluminum frame is a solid choice that user can look for. 

Also Read: Samsung Launches New F70 Series In India For Content Creators On A Budget—Check Launch Date, Pricing, And Details

 

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 9:52 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: samsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy S24

