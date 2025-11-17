LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

X Chat arrives with several advanced features that highlight its focus on user privacy and data protection.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 17, 2025 19:49:19 IST

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

Elon Musk has officially launched X Chat, a new privacy-focused messaging platform built directly into the social media site X. The service aims to compete with popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Arattai by offering stronger security and a cleaner, more controlled chatting experience.

Musk announced the rollout on X, calling it a major step in transforming the platform into a complete communication hub.

What are the key features?

X Chat arrives with several advanced features that highlight its focus on user privacy and data protection. All messages sent on the platform are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the sender and receiver can view them. This encryption also applies to file sharing, ensuring that photos, videos, and documents remain secure while being transferred.

Another major addition is disappearing messages. Users can choose to send messages that automatically vanish without leaving behind any trace. Unlike WhatsApp, deleted messages on X Chat do not leave an indicator.

Musk revealed that X Chat now supports audio and video calls, along with seamless file transfers. He posted, “X just rolled out an entire new communications stack with encrypted messages, audio/video calls, and file transfer,” signalling that the platform is being built as a full-featured alternative to existing messaging services.

X Chat also includes safeguards against unwanted screenshots. Users can block screenshots entirely, and the app can notify them if someone attempts to take one. The platform will remain ad-free and will not track or collect user data, making it especially attractive to those who prioritise privacy.

To make communication simpler, X has merged old direct messages with new X Chat messages into one unified inbox. The company plans more updates soon, including support for voice memos and additional privacy tools.

Tips to use X Chat

As of now, X Chat is available on iOS and through the web under the DMs section. An Android version is expected shortly. Musk has also hinted at future developments like X Money, which aims to turn X into an all-in-one platform for communication, payments, and more.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 7:30 PM IST
Tags: elon muskX chat

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS