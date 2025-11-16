LIVE TV
What Is Amazon LEO? The Satellite Internet Project Aiming to Take On Elon Musk's Starlink

Amazon LEO, part of Project Kuiper, is a satellite internet system designed to provide fast global connectivity and compete directly with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 15:24:45 IST

Amazon has joined the global internet competition with its exciting project to develop a LEO satellite system that will deliver fast, reliable internet across the planet. It is obviously a response to Elon Musk’s Starlink service and suggests a new level of competition in the market of space-internet services.

What Is Amazon LEO?

The Amazon LEO satellite system is part of Project Kuiper, which is its plan to build a satellite network of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites that will send high-speed internet directly into homes, businesses, schools, and remote locations.

The aim is to provide reliable, affordable, and fast internet anywhere, even in places where standard broadband or fibre is impossible.

How Does It Work?

  • Amazon LEO proposes to deploy thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.
  • These satellites will communicate with some type of antennas or receivers on the ground.
  • People will receive low-latency internet, or in other words, little bit of lag time.
  • This is the same type of technology and idea that Starlink is using now.

Why Amazon Is Competing With Starlink

Starlink has thousands of satellites in orbit and millions of users worldwide. Amazon hopes to offer:

  • More affordable devices
  • Connections with faster speeds
  • A large, global coverage network
  • Integration with Amazon’s current services

When Will Amazon LEO Launch?

Amazon currently has satellites already in testing modes and aims to have full services in a few years. Pilot trials have been conducted with promising results. 

What It Means For Users

If it’s successful, Amazon LEO will:

  • Provide rural and remote populations internet access
  • Lower the cost of broadband
  • Improve global connectivity
  • Provide another choice outside of Starlink

Information is based on publicly available updates from Amazon and industry reports. Launch timelines and performance details may change as the project develops.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 3:24 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS