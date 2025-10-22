LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 01:33:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activist investor Engaged Capital has built a sizable stake in Cognex and is urging the maker of machine vision systems to cut costs and use cost consultants, arguing this could help the stock price nearly double in the next two years. "This is an AI company without the AI valuation," Engaged's founder and chief investment officer Glenn Welling said on Tuesday at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investment Summit in New York. Welling did not disclose the size of Engaged's stake in Cognex but called it one of the hedge fund's biggest positions. A recent regulatory filing showed that Engaged had roughly $700 million in assets. Cognex's smart cameras and bar code readers are used by customers including retailer Amazon and car maker BMW for purposes such as spotting defects in packaging or scratches in doors. The company, which has a market valuation of $7.7 billion, has seen its stock price tumble some 50% from its all-time high four years ago. Now with new management at the helm – CEO Matt Moschner was appointed earlier this year and CFO Dennis Fehr was named to the position in 2024 – Welling said he is confident significant improvements can be made to drive revenue, profit and ultimately the share price higher. Cognex's share price traded at $47.64 at the start of the week. Last year, the company reported margins of 17% but Welling said those could be closer to 40% with changes to the company's overall spending, particularly on its research and development side where it could cut back on projects with low returns. Cognex's main competitor, Japanese company Keyence, boasts margins of 53%. The company has also reengineered some products and with the help of artificial intelligence they are easier to install and operate, opening up a new potential field of customers, he said. Welling said Engaged has had constructive discussions with Cognex and introduced the management to cost-cutting consultants who have been involved with other Engaged target companies. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Nia Williams)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

OpenAI launches AI browser Atlas in latest challenge to Google

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

Dutch seek solution to stand-off with China over chipmaker Nexperia, while carmakers fret

LATEST NEWS

Wall Street ends mixed as earnings lift the Dow

Tamil Nadu Flood Warning: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rain; Schools Closed In Chennai, 8 Districts

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

Thuram calls Mbappe the 'best player in the world'

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush, Tremors Felt In Kabul

Thuram calls Mbappe the 'best player in the world'

Oil settles higher as investors focus on supply signals

Thuram calls Mbappe the 'best player in the world'

Numerology Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Meditating On Lord Ganesha

Beyond Meat shares soar on planned Walmart distribution

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price
Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price
Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price
Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price
QUICK LINKS