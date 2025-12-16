LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub ECI
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Ford has stopped production of all electric version of F-150 due to ongoing losses in EV segment. The company has also write-down $19.5 billion of investment in EV.

Ford write-down $19.5 billion in EV, credit: X/Ford
Ford write-down $19.5 billion in EV, credit: X/Ford

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 16, 2025 18:17:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Ford Motor has announced on Monday that the company will be investing $19.5 billion on electric vehicles, the most visible sign to date of the auto industry’s pullback from a technology carmaker wholeheartedly embraced early this decade.  

Much of that amount reflects expenses related to canceling fully electric models that had been years in the making. Ford is shifting much of its focus to expanding conventional gas models as well as hybrid vehicles in an effort to better match the preferences of American car buyers. 

Here are some notable aspects of Ford’s announcement: 

Whats in the write-down? 

About $8.5 billion is tied to costs associated with killing several future EVs, including a planned large pickup truck that was to be built in Tennessee. Ford also is writing down $6 billion from a joint-venture battery operation with South Korea’s SK On – that company announced the end of the partnership last week. 

Further Ford described another $5 billion as “additional program-related expenses.” Of the total charges, only about $5.5 billion will impact cash, which Ford said would be incurred next year and into 2027. 

EV models scrapped 

Ford is effectively scrapping all its next-generation EV, including the large pickup as well as some commercial vans. That Tennessee plant, which was envisioned to eventually crank out 500,000 EV trucks when Ford announced details of the manufacturing complex in 2023, now will build gas-powered trucks. 

That leaves Ford’s EV strategy focused on a family of more affordable models that a so-called skunkworks team in California has been developing. The company has said the first model from that effort will be a midsize pickup truck, to be priced around $30,000 when it goes on sale, set for 2027. 

Ford cutting losses 

Like nearly every traditional automaker, Ford has been losing money on its EV operations – $5 billion in 2024, and likely billion more this year. A major factor is the high cost of batteries, which has not declined as fast as expected, auto executives have said. 

In effect, the company is cutting its losses by incurring big charges now. Reducing its exposure to money-losing EVs should help its bottom line in coming quarters. Executives said the EV business should become profitable in 2029. 

Ford is focusing on Hybrid 

Ford said hybrid cars, which use gas engines along with batteries to improve power and fuel efficiency, will drive growth in the coming years. The company expects its global mix of hybrids, extended-range EVs and pure EVs to reach 50% of vehicle sales by 2030, from 17% today. 

For example, the Ford F-150 Lightning, a fully electric truck on sale since 2022, which Ford says will eventually be remade into an extended-range electric truck. That setup will include a gas-powered generator that would charge the battery on the go, offering the driver 700 miles of range without needing to recharge or refuel. 

Battery storage boom 

Ford will use factories in Kentucky and Michigan to make batteries for energy-storage services, which are in high demand from data centers tied to the artificial intelligence boom. The company described it as a new business that would include sales and service and said it would invest $2 billion to launch the operation over the next two years. 

 (input from agencies)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 6:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EVf-150ford

RELATED News

New Aadhaar Update Makes Face Authentication Compulsory: Impact, Benefits, and Privacy Risks, Here’s What You Need To Know

Want the Viral Rehman Dakait Look From Dhurandhar? Here Are Three Gemini Prompts You Must Try

From Renault Duster To Nissan Tekton: Top 10 SUV Which Are Ready To Launch In Early 2026

After US, Mexico Tariffs Spark Concern Among Indian Exporters, Auto Sector To Be Worst Hit

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

LATEST NEWS

Russia School Attack Caught On Cam: 15-Year-Old Attacks School Children With Knife, One Student Killed, Several Injured

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Who Are Prashant Veer And Kartik Sharma? MS Dhoni’s CSK Goes Big On Young Uncapped Players As They Get Sold For Rs. 14.20 Crore Each During IPL 2026 Auction

Bengaluru Shocker: Why Was Kannada Actress Allegedly Kidnapped By Estranged Husband? What Went Wrong? Chilling Details Uncovered

Did the Bondi Beach Attacker Use an Indian Passport To Travel To An ‘Islamist Militant’ Active Area In Philippines?

IPL 2026 Auction: From Cameron Green To Sarfaraz Khan, Check Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players Here

Zelenskyy’s BIG Update On Ukraine War: Peace Plan Could Be Presented To Russia Soon, US Officials Say 90% Of Issues Resolved

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

India Finally Receives Remaining Three Apache Choppers From US: How Much Did The Government Pay For These Combat Machines? Check Price Here

A Guide to Korean Glass Skin: Simple Steps To A Luminous Complexion

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced
Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced
Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced
Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

QUICK LINKS