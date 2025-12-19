LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

The OpenAI has launched the GPT image 1.5 giving direct competition to Google Gemini Nano Banana Pro. The company has shared some amazing prompts using which users can generate amazing images.

OpenAI launched GPT Image 1.5, credit: X/ChatGPTapp
OpenAI launched GPT Image 1.5, credit: X/ChatGPTapp

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 19, 2025 17:54:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

OpenAI GPT Image 1.5: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI on Wednesday, showcased a range of AI-generated pictures created using the company’s new GPT Image 1.5 model. The company has rolled out the feature. This feature is positioned as the direct rivalry to Google Gemini’s Nano Banana Pro. 
 
After the official announcement, the company is sharing different portrait styles through social media platform X. Users can try generating their own photo by simply uploading their images and giving a certain prompt. These prompts will turn the image into highly detailed illustrations, toys, sketches, and cartoons while keeping the subject recognizable.  

You Might Be Interested In

Users can use the prompts shared by Sam Altman and those posted by Open AI. Here are five AI portrait styles users can try using GPT image 1.5.

GPT Image 1.5: 3D Graphite pencil sketch 

To create a 3D Graphite pencil sketch using GPT image 1.5 users can use this prompt  

You Might Be Interested In

“Generate an image from the uploaded photo that reimagines the subject as an ultra-detailed 3D graphite pencil sketch on textured white notebook paper. Emphasise crisp paper grain, subtle imperfections, and natural surface fibres. Show the subject actively drawing, with their hand holding a pencil as the sketch comes to life. Include an eraser, sharpener, and scattered pencil shavings resting on the page. Add realistic shadows, smudges, and fine graphite residue around the working area to reinforce the tactile, hand-drawn feel.”



Classic departmental store-style portrait 

To recreate old-school studio photos commonly found in shopping malls during late 80s and early 90s users can use this prompt  

“Create a classic department store-style studio portrait from the late 1980s to early 1990s. Only include the people and/or animals in the uploaded photo. Awkwardly wholesome, mall-photo-studio energy. Soft beige and grey muslin backdrop with subtle mottling. Flat, even studio lighting with mild flash glare and gentle shadows under the chin. Subject posed stiffly but earnestly, slightly turned shoulders, hands folded or resting on knees. Styling includes oversized sweaters, tucked polos, denim, pleated khakis, sensible sneakers, and conservative jewellery. Hair is voluminous, feathered, or lightly permed. Expressions are polite, mildly uncomfortable smiles. Colours are muted pastels and warm neutrals. Shot on medium-format film with soft focus, slight grain, and a faint vignette. Composition feels affordable, mass-market, and deeply nostalgic. No modern fashion, no cinematic lighting, no high contrast, no luxury styling. Authentic department-store portrait realism.” 

OpenAI GPT Image 1.5: K-pop idol 

If users want to turn their images into K-pop idol, then users can use this prompt 

“Create a classic department store-style studio portrait from the late 1980s to early 1990s. Only include the people and/or animals in the uploaded photo. Awkwardly wholesome, mall-photo-studio energy. Soft beige and gray muslin backdrop with subtle mottling. Flat, even studio lighting with mild flash glare and gentle shadows under the chin. Subject posed stiffly but earnestly, slightly turned shoulders, hands folded or resting on knees. Styling includes oversized sweaters, tucked polos, denim, pleated khakis, sensible sneakers, and conservative jewellery. Hair is voluminous, feathered, or lightly permed. Expressions are polite, mildly uncomfortable smiles. Colours are muted pastels and warm neutrals. Shot on medium-format film with soft focus, slight grain, and a faint vignette. Composition feels affordable, mass-market, and deeply nostalgic. No modern fashion, no cinematic lighting, no high contrast, no luxury styling. Authentic department-store portrait realism.” 



Chibi-style 

This style turns photos into cute, cartoon-like characters with big heads and expressive eyes. 

“Transform the subjects or image into an adorable chibi-style character with a tiny body and an oversized head. If the image contains a person or multiple people, give them large, sparkling eyes, soft rounded facial features, and a cheerful expression while preserving their recognizable traits such as key facial features, hairstyle, accessories, or distinctive clothing; if the image contains an object, animal, or scene, reinterpret its most recognizable features using the same chibi proportions and simplified, cute styling. Keep the overall look short and cute, with smooth pastel shading and simplified details. Make the final image bright, expressive, and irresistibly charming, like a collectable chibi mascot.” 



3D Glam Doll 

If users want to turn their image into a luxury doll version, similar to a high end toy or a animated character 

“Transform the person in the uploaded photo into a high-end 3D glam doll with a polished, collectable toy aesthetic. Preserve the subject’s exact facial structure, skin tone, eye shape, hairstyle, and key identifying features so the person remains clearly recognisable. 

Give the doll smooth porcelain-like skin with a subtle glow, softly exaggerated facial proportions, large expressive eyes with detailed lashes, and glossy lips. Add refined makeup with shimmer highlights, blush, and perfectly sculpted brows for a glamorous look. 

Style the hair with realistic 3D strands, soft volume, and shine, matching the original hairstyle while enhancing it for a fashion-doll appearance. Dress the doll in a stylish, modern outfit with premium textures such as satin, leather, or metallic fabric, designed like a luxury fashion doll. 

Render the image in ultra-high quality 3D with studio lighting, soft shadows, and a clean pastel or neutral background. The final result should look like a realistic, Pixar-level 3D glam doll product photo, cute yet elegant, with sharp details and a professional finish.” 

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 5:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: chatgpthome-hero-pos-15openai

RELATED News

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Google Pixel Update: Users Surprised By Hotfix Update After Android 16 QPR2 Update

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

Pornhub Data Breach Exposes 200 Million Users: Take These Immediate Steps To Secure Your Email and Personal Info

Volkswagen Moves Ahead With Layoffs In A Major Cost-Cutting Move, CEO Thomas Schaefer Reveals 25,000 Workers Have Signed Partial Retirement

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

TikTok Signs Joint Venture Deal To End US Ban Threat: Check Who Owns It Now

Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party

ISL Future In Flux: Clubs Propose New Ownership Model, AIFF To Oversee

Gurugram to Noida Rapid Rail Corridor Proposed With 180 Kmph Trains Speed in 38 Minutes

Disha Patani’s Hottest Looks: Style That Stops Your Scroll

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits
From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits
From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits
From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

QUICK LINKS