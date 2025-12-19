From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Users can use the prompts shared by Sam Altman and those posted by Open AI. Here are five AI portrait styles users can try using GPT image 1.5.

GPT Image 1.5: 3D Graphite pencil sketch

“Generate an image from the uploaded photo that reimagines the subject as an ultra-detailed 3D graphite pencil sketch on textured white notebook paper. Emphasise crisp paper grain, subtle imperfections, and natural surface fibres. Show the subject actively drawing, with their hand holding a pencil as the sketch comes to life. Include an eraser, sharpener, and scattered pencil shavings resting on the page. Add realistic shadows, smudges, and fine graphite residue around the working area to reinforce the tactile, hand-drawn feel.”

Prompt: Generate an image from the uploaded photo that reimagines the subject as an ultra-detailed 3D graphite pencil sketch on textured white notebook paper. Emphasize crisp paper grain, subtle imperfections, and natural surface fibers. Show the subject actively drawing, with… pic.twitter.com/IhMPZYCEAh — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) December 19, 2025



Classic departmental store-style portrait

To recreate old-school studio photos commonly found in shopping malls during late 80s and early 90s users can use this prompt

“Create a classic department store-style studio portrait from the late 1980s to early 1990s. Only include the people and/or animals in the uploaded photo. Awkwardly wholesome, mall-photo-studio energy. Soft beige and grey muslin backdrop with subtle mottling. Flat, even studio lighting with mild flash glare and gentle shadows under the chin. Subject posed stiffly but earnestly, slightly turned shoulders, hands folded or resting on knees. Styling includes oversized sweaters, tucked polos, denim, pleated khakis, sensible sneakers, and conservative jewellery. Hair is voluminous, feathered, or lightly permed. Expressions are polite, mildly uncomfortable smiles. Colours are muted pastels and warm neutrals. Shot on medium-format film with soft focus, slight grain, and a faint vignette. Composition feels affordable, mass-market, and deeply nostalgic. No modern fashion, no cinematic lighting, no high contrast, no luxury styling. Authentic department-store portrait realism.”

OpenAI GPT Image 1.5: K-pop idol

If users want to turn their images into K-pop idol, then users can use this prompt

"Using the provided image of the subject as reference, transform them into a K-pop idol–style version of themselves, fully preserving their natural facial features, skin tone, ethnicity, and identity. Style the subject with a polished, high-fashion idol aesthetic inspired… pic.twitter.com/scQAKKoYZt — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) December 17, 2025





Chibi-style

This style turns photos into cute, cartoon-like characters with big heads and expressive eyes.

“Transform the subjects or image into an adorable chibi-style character with a tiny body and an oversized head. If the image contains a person or multiple people, give them large, sparkling eyes, soft rounded facial features, and a cheerful expression while preserving their recognizable traits such as key facial features, hairstyle, accessories, or distinctive clothing; if the image contains an object, animal, or scene, reinterpret its most recognizable features using the same chibi proportions and simplified, cute styling. Keep the overall look short and cute, with smooth pastel shading and simplified details. Make the final image bright, expressive, and irresistibly charming, like a collectable chibi mascot.” Prompt: Transform the subjects or image into an adorable chibi-style character with a tiny body and an oversized head. If the image contains a person or multiple people, give them large, sparkling eyes, soft rounded facial features, and a cheerful expression while preserving… pic.twitter.com/FwK1f2KNXw — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) December 17, 2025





3D Glam Doll

If users want to turn their image into a luxury doll version, similar to a high end toy or a animated character

“Transform the person in the uploaded photo into a high-end 3D glam doll with a polished, collectable toy aesthetic. Preserve the subject’s exact facial structure, skin tone, eye shape, hairstyle, and key identifying features so the person remains clearly recognisable.

Give the doll smooth porcelain-like skin with a subtle glow, softly exaggerated facial proportions, large expressive eyes with detailed lashes, and glossy lips. Add refined makeup with shimmer highlights, blush, and perfectly sculpted brows for a glamorous look.

Style the hair with realistic 3D strands, soft volume, and shine, matching the original hairstyle while enhancing it for a fashion-doll appearance. Dress the doll in a stylish, modern outfit with premium textures such as satin, leather, or metallic fabric, designed like a luxury fashion doll.

Render the image in ultra-high quality 3D with studio lighting, soft shadows, and a clean pastel or neutral background. The final result should look like a realistic, Pixar-level 3D glam doll product photo, cute yet elegant, with sharp details and a professional finish.”