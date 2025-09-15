Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick

Google Gemini has returned with another viral trend, which involves creating 4K HD realistic retro AI portraits. It gives users a nostalgic and artistic way to transform their photos.

Unlike previous waves led by AI chatbots like ChatGPT, this time Gemini is at the forefront.

Joining the trend is simple. First, download the Google Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store. Next, log in with your Google account. For couple portraits, upload two pictures, one of yourself and one of your partner or crush.

For solo shots, a well-lit photo of yourself works best. Then, choose a ready-made prompt or create your own and tap the generate button. In seconds, Gemini delivers a retro-style portrait with a warm, film-like quality, perfect for Instagram posts or moodboards.

One popular prompt online reads, “Convert, 4K HD realistic. A stunning portrait of a young Indian woman with long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She is wearing a translucent, elegant saree draped over one shoulder, revealing a fitted blouse underneath. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression… The overall mood is retro and artistic.” Images created this way have a cinematic feel reminiscent of 90s romance movies.

Gemini has now overtaken ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

Its popularity surged after the Nano Banana feature went viral, producing striking 3D-style portraits that took Instagram and X by storm. Between August 26 and September 9, Gemini gained over 23 million new users.

ALSO READ: Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works