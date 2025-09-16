Google Gemini’s Nano Banana Trend, Here Are Prompts For Celebrity Style Polaroids!
Google Gemini's Nano Banana Trend, Here Are Prompts For Celebrity Style Polaroids!

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana Trend, Here Are Prompts For Celebrity Style Polaroids!

The new Nano Banana option in Google app Gemini has initiated a viral photo editing photo editing craze that allows users to transform selfies into realistic looking 4D Polaroid style portraits of celebrities. It operates by posting an image and applying filters such as movie film grain or instant camera experience to give the photo a cinematic or nostalgic appearance.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 16, 2025 16:16:16 IST

Gemini application created by Google has introduced a feature known as Nano Banana, and it is contributing to a new trend of photo editing on the social media. With users generating increasingly realistic, 4D Polaroid style portraits, which combine common photographs with images of celebrities, the portraits portray images that sometimes seem as though they were captured as a unit in real life. 

It is not complicated, download Gemini to the Apple App Store (or Google Play), add your own photo and a picture of a celebrity, and with the help of prompts, you adjust details, the effect of light and the background, the effect of film grain, or the effect of instant photo (Polaroid). Some are using the preset prompts that are available on the internet, and some develop their own in order to have a more personalized effect.

Prompts are key. Others of the common ones encompass, requests of natural dim, film grain, cozy snapshots, or instant camera feel. These assist in providing the AI output with a warm, nostalgic, imperfect appearance of Polaroids. Such filters are making regular selfies appear to be film scenes with Hollywood stars. 

The trend is increasing rapidly and this is a good indicator of the appeal. Nano Banana has also assisted Google Gemini to be among the leading free applications in the app stores beating other AI applications. Instagram and X are replete with content posted by users on social media that have generated AI generated images of themselves in the company of celebrities, usually leaving the viewer surprised by how natural the image seems. 

The implications are wider as well. On the one hand, the trend demonstrates the availability of high tech AI image generation, a person does not have to use a professional studio environment or experience in the editing process. Conversely, it also concerns authenticity, deepfakes morals, intellectual property (of celebrity photos), as well as the way individuals perceive or believe what they observe on the Internet. Although the article by OneIndia does not go into detail into these debates, the rate at which the trends are being propagated is a reminder of the cultural implication.

Also Read: Google Gemini Festive Trend: Turn Your Picture Into Festive Saree Look! Here Are The Prompts

Tags: AI celebrity polaroidsgeminiGemini AIGemini PromptsGoogle Gemini

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana Trend, Here Are Prompts For Celebrity Style Polaroids!

QUICK LINKS