Home > Tech and Auto > Happy Dussehra 2025: Simple Tricks To Create Unique Dussehra Images Using Google Gemini Nano Banana, ChatGPT, Grok AI, And Other Tools

Families across the country are celebrating with Ravana Dahana, Ramlila plays, temple visits, and festive meals. But this year, celebrations are not limited to homes and pandals.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 14:47:54 IST

Dussehra 2025 is being celebrated on October 2, with joy, devotion, and creativity across India. The festival, also called Vijayadashami, marks the victory of good over evil, symbolised by Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana. Families across the country are celebrating with Ravana Dahana, Ramlila plays, temple visits, and festive meals. But this year, celebrations are not limited to homes and pandals.

In today’s age, one of the most popular ways to express festive cheer is by sharing wishes and greeting images online. WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are filled with colourful designs and heartfelt blessings. Thanks to AI tools, people are now creating unique and personalised Dussehra greetings instead of forwarding the same old messages.

AI platforms such as Canva AI, ChatGPT image tools, Google’s Gemini Nano Banana, Grok AI, and MidJourney allow anyone to design festive greetings in just a few seconds. All it takes is a simple text prompt like, “Lord Rama with bow and arrow in front of Ravana effigy, Happy Dussehra 2025 greeting,” and the tool will generate a completely new image. Users can choose from traditional artwork, modern graphics, or even cartoon-style designs. To make it more special, you can add a family name, custom wishes, or a meaningful quote to the greeting.

For those who prefer ready-made visuals, websites such as Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels offer free festive images. A quick edit with text like “Happy Dussehra 2025” makes them instantly shareable. Canva also has a wide range of Dussehra templates that can be customised within minutes.

Once the greeting is ready, there are endless ways to share it. From WhatsApp statuses to Instagram Stories, Facebook Reels, or even X (formerly Twitter), a personalised festive image spreads joy to a wider circle. Sending AI-generated wishes directly in private chats also adds a thoughtful touch, making them feel warm and personal.

ALSO READ: Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 2:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: chatgptdussehraDussehra 2025Google GeminiNano banana

QUICK LINKS