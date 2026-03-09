LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leak: Under Display Face ID, Enhanced Camera Tech, And A20 Chipset—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leak: Under Display Face ID, Enhanced Camera Tech, And A20 Chipset—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max with possible upgrades like under-display Face ID, improved camera tech, a new A20 Pro 2nm chip, and new colors, with an expected launch around September 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks, credit: X
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 9, 2026 12:13:18 IST

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leak: Under Display Face ID, Enhanced Camera Tech, And A20 Chipset—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its next flagship series, iPhone 18 series. The early leaks clarify portray the image of upcoming devices. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to headline the company’s next premium lineup, and early reports suggest that these models could introduce some noticeable upgrades in design and features. However, the company has confirmed nothing regarding display, camera, chipset, battery, and pricing strategy. The media reports suggest a redesign of the front display. 

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Design

The key changes that are likely to arrive with the upcoming flagship series are shift of Face ID hardware beneath the screen. The media report suggests that the company could place the Face ID components under the display on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max and if this happens, the Dynamic Island will be removed from the display. The camera sensor on the front appears as a small hole positioned near the top-left corner of the display. 

This will ultimately make the display look cleaner. However, some media reports also claim that the overall design of the device will remain similar to what the company is expected to introduce with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. 

On the rear panel, the device is expected to continue the triple camera setup mounted on a raised camera platform whereas the basic layout remains the same. Some leaks claim that the company may adjust the texture or finish of the rear glass, which makes the device blend more seamlessly with the aluminum frame. The company is also likely to be introducing new colour options such as deep purple, burgundy, and coffee-toned brown. 

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera

Speaking about optics, the camera hardware is likely to be another factor where the company can bring major upgrades. Media reports and experts suggest that Apple could add mechanical iris on at least one rear camera. The mechanical iris will allow the users to adjust the aperture of the camera depending on lighting conditions. 

Some media reports also state that the company could adopt a three-layer stacked image sensor developed by South Korean tech giant Samsung. The three-layer stacked image sensors that are developed using this approach are typically designed to handle image processing faster while reducing noise in photos. These sensors can also help improve dynamic range, which may result in better detail in both bright and darker areas of an image while the main and telephoto lens are likely to feature wider apertures to improve low-light photography. 

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Processor and Launch

In terms of processors, the company may introduce a new chipset for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The phones are expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset which is said to be built using TSMC’s next generation 2nm manufacturing process. 

The device is expected to follow its traditional schedule. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to debut around September 2026 whereas some experts and reports claim that the iPhone 18 may arrive later, hopefully in 2027. 

Also Read: Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Tags: iPhone, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

QUICK LINKS