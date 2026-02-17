LIVE TV
iPhone 18 Pro Series To Debut Soon With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026 with upgraded display, A20 Pro chip, 48MP camera, and satellite connectivity. Prices in India may start at Rs 1,34,900.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 17, 2026 13:14:44 IST

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Debut Soon With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Launch Date, And Price

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its next flagship series, iPhone 18. The internet is flooded with leaks and reports regarding the upcoming flagship series. As per latest media reports and industry experts, the company is planning some big upgrades to the Pro models, especially in display, performance, and cameras. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. That means watching videos and playing games could look even better than before. The higher variant, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to have a 6.9-inch OLED screen with the same refresh rate and brightness levels.

talking about the processor, both phones are expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip. This is the latest chipset from Apple and will make these phones faster and more efficient than previous lineups. The leaks also suggest both phones come with 12GB of RAM and storage options from 256GB all the way up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel main camera with a different aperture lens. This type of lens can change how much light hits the sensor, giving users better control over depth of field and exposure, especially in tricky lighting situations. The phones are also expected to have a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

In terms of connectivity, the reports claim enhanced networking features. The new phones could support NR-NTN, which is a technology to connect to low-Earth orbit satellites for internet access in areas without regular cell coverage. They are also expected to use Apple’s upgraded C2 modem, which should be better in weak signal conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro Price and launch

According to media reports and industry experts who track the Apple closely suggest that the launch can happen  sometime between September 3 and September 10, 2026. In India, the price of phone is expected to come at starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for iPhone 18 Pro whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max is assumed to come at a price of Rs 1,54,900. However, the company has not officially announced any details yet

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:14 PM IST
