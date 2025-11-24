LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

The Malaysian government is going to bring a law that will ban the use of social media platform like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat etc. for kids of age under 16

social media banned in Malaysia , credit: X
social media banned in Malaysia , credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 24, 2025 17:30:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

Malaysia has taken a bold step to ban Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for children under the age of 16, effective in 2026. Australia was the first country to impose a ban on social media for children under 16, and Malaysia is now the second country to do so.

Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communication, has confirmed this move, stating that the government is aiming to protect young users from growing online risks such as exploitation, harassment, and cyberbullying.

According to the proposed law, minors will not be allowed to create or use existing social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. The government has initiated drafting legislation that will make underage usage of social media illegal and enforce stricter responsibilities on parents as well.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that this decision comes after rising concerns about the impact of social media on children’s mental health. He also stated that they will direct companies to deploy stronger age-verification tools.

It is anticipated that the upcoming law will also introduce penalties for parents who knowingly allow their underage children to use social media platforms after the ban. Malaysia’s decision follows a broader trend of restricting children’s access to social media. Australia has already announced a similar rule set to take effect in December 2025.

The Malaysian officials stated that they want to align with such international efforts to reduce exposure to harmful online content and improve digital safety for minors.

The Malaysian government is working with tech companies, child safety groups, educators, and policy experts. The multi-stakeholder engagement will help the legislature to finalise the framework before the ban is implemented in 2026.

The government will also empower authorities to monitor compliance and ensure all social media platforms follow mandatory age-verification standards. Minister Fahmi Fadzil further stated that proactive involvement from tech companies is important for making the internet safer for young users.

Malaysia’s plan to ban social media for children highlights global concerns about how social media affects the mental health of young people, exposing them to cyberbullying and inappropriate content.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 5:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Malaysia social media bansocial-media-bantiktok ban

RELATED News

From Fiat To Mercedes Benz … A look At Dharmendra Luxury Car Collection

Level Up Your Gaming: Play Xbox Games Directly on Your LG TV in Just a Few Easy Steps!

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Black Friday Sale Bonanza! Grab a NEW iPhone Air At Half Price- Don’t Miss This Limited-Time Deal

LATEST NEWS

‘Ridiculous Approach!’ Ravi Shastri Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Tactics As India Suffer Heavy Collapse vs South Africa In Guwahati

Suburban Mumbai Emerges as City’s Real Housing Centre, Palladian Partners Analysis Shows

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

‘Political Propaganda’: Ex-Tirupati Official On Claims Of ₹20-Crore Spurious Ghee Laddoos; Row Explained

What Happens If India Lose The Test Series To South Africa?

Dharmendra Passes Away: “I Believe In Dying With My Boots On”, When The Actor Said He Wanted To Work Till His Final Day

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

What Is Smriti Mandhana’s New Wedding Date As Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Discharged From Hospital? Check Star Cricketer’s Father’s Health Update

‘You Might Have Ten Men, But I Have An…’ Fearless Dharmendra Once Gave It Back To Underworld, Warned Not To Mess With Him

Dharmendra Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Wishing Fans On Dussehra- ‘Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De, Khushiyan De…’ Goes Viral

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents
Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents
Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents
Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

QUICK LINKS