Japan's Asahi restarts beer production following cyberattack

TOKYO (Reuters) -Asahi Group has restarted production at its six Japanese beer plants after the brewer's operations were disrupted by a cyberattack, a spokesperson said on Monday. Asahi suspended operations, including order processing, shipping and call-centre functions in Japan, a week ago after a cyberattack caused a system outage. Asahi, known for Super Dry beer and Nikka Whisky, said it had no estimate for when its system would be fully restored. It is still confirming the status of its other factories. The disruption has seen restaurants, bars and stores in Japan running low on beer and other Asahi drinks. The breach is the latest in a series of cyber and ransomware attacks targeting global companies including Jaguar Land Rover. (Reporting by Kentaro Okasaka; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

