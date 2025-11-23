Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Meta is facing renewed scrutiny after newly unsealed court documents accused the company of hiding major safety risks affecting children on Instagram and Facebook. According to a report by The Times, the legal brief claims Meta knew about serious dangers for young users but failed to act for years.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, includes testimony from Vaishnavi Jayakumar, former head of safety and well-being at Instagram. She said that when she joined Meta in 2020, she discovered a shocking “17x strike” policy for accounts connected to sex trafficking. Under this rule, an account could violate safety guidelines 16 times and still remain active. The brief states that Meta had internal documents confirming this practice.

The plaintiffs argue that Meta was aware millions of adults were contacting minors on its platforms. They also claim Meta knew its products were affecting teenagers’ mental health. Content linked to eating disorders and child sexual abuse was often identified internally but rarely removed. The legal team says Meta failed to disclose these risks to the public or US lawmakers and instead prioritised engagement and profit.

Previn Warren, co-lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said Meta created products “it knows are addictive to kids.” The brief also alleges the company kept internal research hidden. One study from 2019 reportedly found that users who deactivated Facebook and Instagram for a week felt less anxious and less depressed. According to the plaintiffs, Meta never released these results.

Although Meta has introduced safety features such as Instagram Teen Accounts, the brief says the company resisted such measures for years. Former executives reportedly told investigators that Meta cared more about increasing user numbers than protecting users. One former vice president is quoted as saying, “They don’t meaningfully care about user safety.”

The plaintiffs further claim Meta knowingly targeted young users, including children under 13. Internal findings suggested many underage users were already active on Instagram. Some employees compared Meta’s approach to the tactics once used by tobacco companies and said they were uncomfortable with it.

Meta has denied all allegations. A spokesperson said the company has listened to parents, conducted research on key issues and implemented real changes to protect teens.

ALSO READ: You Won’t Believe Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Are Now in India And JUST for ₹23,999- Check Specs and Features Before They Sell Out!