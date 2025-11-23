LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, includes testimony from Vaishnavi Jayakumar, former head of safety and well-being at Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 19:46:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Meta is facing renewed scrutiny after newly unsealed court documents accused the company of hiding major safety risks affecting children on Instagram and Facebook. According to a report by The Times, the legal brief claims Meta knew about serious dangers for young users but failed to act for years.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, includes testimony from Vaishnavi Jayakumar, former head of safety and well-being at Instagram. She said that when she joined Meta in 2020, she discovered a shocking “17x strike” policy for accounts connected to sex trafficking. Under this rule, an account could violate safety guidelines 16 times and still remain active. The brief states that Meta had internal documents confirming this practice.

The plaintiffs argue that Meta was aware millions of adults were contacting minors on its platforms. They also claim Meta knew its products were affecting teenagers’ mental health. Content linked to eating disorders and child sexual abuse was often identified internally but rarely removed. The legal team says Meta failed to disclose these risks to the public or US lawmakers and instead prioritised engagement and profit.

Previn Warren, co-lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said Meta created products “it knows are addictive to kids.” The brief also alleges the company kept internal research hidden. One study from 2019 reportedly found that users who deactivated Facebook and Instagram for a week felt less anxious and less depressed. According to the plaintiffs, Meta never released these results.

Although Meta has introduced safety features such as Instagram Teen Accounts, the brief says the company resisted such measures for years. Former executives reportedly told investigators that Meta cared more about increasing user numbers than protecting users. One former vice president is quoted as saying, “They don’t meaningfully care about user safety.”

The plaintiffs further claim Meta knowingly targeted young users, including children under 13. Internal findings suggested many underage users were already active on Instagram. Some employees compared Meta’s approach to the tactics once used by tobacco companies and said they were uncomfortable with it.

Meta has denied all allegations. A spokesperson said the company has listened to parents, conducted research on key issues and implemented real changes to protect teens.

ALSO READ: You Won’t Believe Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Are Now in India And JUST for ₹23,999- Check Specs and Features Before They Sell Out!

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 7:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mark zuckerbergmeta

RELATED News

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Apple Slashes Discounts on iPhone 17, Major Price Hike- Check Out the Latest Price Before It Changes

Lava Agni 4 VS Infinix Note 50s 5G: Things You Should Know Before Buying

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

Sam Altman’s Internal Memo Sparks Panic Inside OpenAI, Here’s What He Told The Staff About Google

LATEST NEWS

Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians In US Face Legal Limbo Amid Trump-Era Immigration Delays

Who Is Pakistani’s Richest Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet SRK Of Pakistan Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, His Name Is…

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Who Is Nicholas Singh? Indian-Origin Man From Canada’s Most Wanted List Caught With Firearm

India Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Women’s Blind T20 World Cup Title After Beating Nepal

I Wouldn’t Want Any Family Member To…’: Ranbir Kapoor Once Revealed Why He Would Never Dance At Weddings As Ranveer Singh’s Dancing Clips From Udaipur’s Billionaire Wedding Go Viral

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

Lucknow Horror: Man Slits Throat Of 19-Year-Old Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong, Flees From Crime Scene

Fact Check: PIB Exposes Fake Letter On Tejas Jets Circulated By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts, Confirms It’s Forged

This Country Is World’s First Cashless Nation, Not US, Russia, China, India, Name Is…

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS