Home > Tech and Auto > Massive Backlash Over Netflix-Warner Bros Deal: 300 Million Users Get Letters, US Congress Flags Monopoly Fears

Massive Backlash Over Netflix-Warner Bros Deal: 300 Million Users Get Letters, US Congress Flags Monopoly Fears

The Netflix and Warner Bros deal is facing criticism from US congress to the associations related to producers, writers and film-makers, The Senator's have give argument that this deal will create Monopoly

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 9, 2025 12:49:21 IST

Netflix sent letters to its 300 million users’ late night to reassure its subscribers. The streaming giants send a carefully worded email promising that “nothing is changing today” following its massive $82.7 billion acquisition deal with Warner Bros.  
 
The Netflix send message roughly 24 hours after announcing the mega deal that will bring Warner Bros film and television studio, HBO Max, and HBO under the banner of Netflix. The letter told the subscriber that both the platform Netflix and iconic Warner Bros will operate separately until the transaction closes. The deal will finalize in around 12 to 18 months.  
 
The Netflix wrote in the letter that “We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals,” the team further wrote that “You’ll hear from us when we have more to share.” 

The Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) section of Netflix’s Help center reinforced the same message. It states that current membership plans will remain unchanged, and Warner Bros content won’t immediately migrate to Netflix app or website.  

US Congress views on Netflix-Warner Bros deal

The deal has already sparked fierce opposition from multiple fronts. US Senator Elizabeth Warner called it an “anti-monopoly nightmare” while representative Pramila Jayapal express her concerns that it will increase the prices for Users, advertiser and cookie cutter content.” 

Even the Republican Senator Mile Lee expressed alarm, expressing that the deal “Should send alarm to antitrust enforcers around the world.” 

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos maintained a confident tone during an investor call. He said that the deal is “pro-consumer, pro-innovation, pro-worker, pro-creator and pro-growth”. He further expressed that this deal would result in a “stronger organization than either of us could have achieved alone” 

Whereas the Industry groups such as Producer Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, and Writer’s guild have criticized the deal raising concerns about the job losses and reduced creative control. 

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:46 PM IST
