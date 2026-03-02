Mercedes-Benz V-Class To Make Comeback In India: Twin Display, Burmester Audio, And Premium Interior—Check All Details And Price

German luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is bringing back its iconic V-Class to the Indian roads, and the company is not just positioning the vehicle as a practical people mover but as a true symbol of refined travel and luxury. The vans in India have been seen as utilitarian in past but the high-end MPVs has shifted the perception rapidly. The rivals like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM are already famous in celebrity circles. The comeback of Mercedes-Benz’s V-Class aims to redefine premium vehicle segments.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Design and Exterior
The design of the V-Class blends presence with elegance. The company retains the commanding proportions of a traditional van, but it has adopted the Mercedes-Benz’s design language. On the front, it has a bold grille, sleek Multibeam LED headlamps, and signature AMG Line exterior touches. The van has an extra-long wheelbase which boasts impressive dimensions that give it an almost limousine-like appearance.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Interior
In terms of interior, the cabin of the van is expansive, designed to priortise comfort and sophistication, especially for back seats. The interior features twin 12.3-inch digital displays that work as infotainment system and driver information cluster; both the screens are seamlessly integrated into a clean, modern layout. The van has plush seats with ventilation and massage functions, abundant legroom, and thoughtful touches such as wireless charging, ambient lighting and a powerful Burmester sound system.
The van also has advanced comfort and convenience technology that consists of powered sliding doors and adaptive air suspension whereas the safety features include multiple airbags, 360-degree cameras, and active lane keeping aids.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Powertrain and Price
The V-class is likely to offer both petrol and diesel engine with mild-hybrid assistance paired with 9-speed automatic gearbox. The reports and experts suggest that the starting ex-showroom price of V-Class will be Rs 1 crore.
