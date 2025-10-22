LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone gaza kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 03:01:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

(Reuters) -Meta has struck a $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital to fund its biggest data center project globally, as large technology companies race to build out the infrastructure needed to power their artificial intelligence ambitions. Tuesday's announcement marks Meta's largest-ever private capital deal. Under the agreement, Meta will retain about 20% equity in the Louisiana project, with the majority owned by funds that alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital manages. Blue Owl contributed roughly $7 billion in cash to the joint venture, with Meta receiving a one-time payout of about $3 billion. The planned data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, known as Hyperion, is projected to deliver more than 2 gigawatts of compute capacity to support training of large language models, the technology behind tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, Co-CEOs of Blue Owl, called Hyperion "an ambitious project that reflects the scale and speed required to power the next generation of AI infrastructure." Major tech companies, including Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta, Microsoft and CoreWeave, are on track to spend $400 billion on AI infrastructure this year, Morgan Stanley estimates. OpenAI, the startup at the heart of the AI boom, recently signed multiple deals that may cost over $1 trillion to secure about 26 gigawatts of computing capacity, enough to power roughly 20 million U.S. homes. Meta's finance chief, Susan Li, called Tuesday's deal "a bold step forward." The company has signed leases for the facility with a four-year initial term with an option to extend and expects the project to create more than 500 jobs once it goes online. Meta reorganized its AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs in June after senior staff departures and a poor reception for its open-source Llama 4 model. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in July that Meta would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers for Superintelligence. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

OpenAI launches AI browser Atlas in latest challenge to Google

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas Browser: How It Works, Key Features And What It Means For Google Chrome

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

LATEST NEWS

World Bank to act as financial manager and trustee of global forest fund, says Brazil

Western Alliance profit rises on higher interest income, loan-loss fears eased

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

Has A Drug Angle Emerged In Daniel Naroditsky’s Death? Vladimir Kramnik Hints At Substance Use

GE Vernova to acquire remaining stake in Prolec JV for $5.28 billion

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

JD Vance Voices ‘Great Optimism’ In Gaza Ceasefire During Israel Visit, Calls Truce ‘Durable’

BRIEF-Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc – Enters Binding Term Sheet With Molecule – SEC Filing

Planned Barca v Villarreal match in Miami cancelled, says LaLiga

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center
Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center
Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center
Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center
QUICK LINKS