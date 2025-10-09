LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 9, 2025 00:39:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

By Daniel Wiessner (Reuters) -Elon Musk and X Corp have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by four former top executives at Twitter, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, who claim they were not paid $128 million in promised severance pay after Musk acquired the social media company and fired them. The terms of the settlement, which was first announced in a filing in San Francisco federal court last week, were not disclosed. A federal judge on October 1 pushed back filing deadlines and a hearing in the case so the settlement can be finalized.  X in August agreed to settle a separate lawsuit by rank-and-file Twitter employees who lost their jobs during mass layoffs and claimed they were owed $500 million in unpaid severance.  The cases are among a series of legal challenges that Musk, the world's richest person, has faced after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, cut more than half of its workforce and renamed it X. X and lawyers for the former Twitter executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The plaintiffs are Agrawal; Ned Segal, Twitter's former chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel. The former executives say that Musk falsely accused them of misconduct and forced them out of Twitter after they sued him for attempting to renege on his offer to purchase the company. Musk then denied the executives severance pay they had been promised for years before he acquired Twitter, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs say they each are owed one year's salary and hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of stock options. Musk and X have denied wrongdoing and said the executives were fired over their performance. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New YorkEditing by Marguerita Choy)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Who Is Dhravya Shah, IIT Dropout Who Raised $3 Million For His AI Startup, Supermemory?
PM Modi’s 24-Year Legacy: The Vision Bharat AI Filmmaking Challenge Is Open, Are You Ready?
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
AMD And OpenAI Partnership: Forget Your Phone, This Might Be The Future
Quantum Communication: A New Way to Send Messages Safely That No One Can Hack or Steal

LATEST NEWS

When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
‘I’ll Pour More Oil If You Scream’ Delhi Husband Brutally Attacked By Wife With Boiling Oil And Chilli Powder
CARETAKER FRENCH PM LECORNU: I DO NOT THINK NOW WOULD BE A GOOD TIME TO CHANGE PRESIDENT OF OUR COUNTRY
Hollywood, Bollywood groups lobby Indian panel to protect content from AI models
TV Daybook/Today
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Wife Files Police Complaint Alleging Caste-Based Harassment Behind Husband’s Death
‘Chances Of War With India Are Real’: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif’s Provocative Remarks Days After Indian Army’s Fiery Warning
Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO: What Investors Should Know Before They Apply?
Why Navi Mumbai International Airport Has Been Declared India’s First Fully Digital Air Hub
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit

QUICK LINKS