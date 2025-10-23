New Zealand parliament to debate teen social media ban

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 10:25:47 IST

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) -A bill to restrict social media for children under 16 will be introduced in the New Zealand parliament, officials said on Thursday, building momentum for parliament's efforts to prevent young people from being harmed while online. The proposed legislation will require social media platforms to conduct an age verification process, similar to Australia's world-first teen social media ban law passed in 2024. A member's bill submitted in May by ruling National Party lawmaker Catherine Wedd to restrict children using social media was selected on Thursday to be introduced in the parliament. The bill has received support from National Party members but its coalition partners have not confirmed whether they will support the bill. Members' bills can be introduced by any lawmaker not in the cabinet and are selected after a ceremonial lottery. It is not immediately clear when the bill will be introduced in the parliament. A New Zealand parliamentary committee has been looking at the impact of social media harm on young people and the roles that government, business, and society should play in addressing those harms. A report is due in early 2026, according to a statement from the committee last week. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been raising concerns about harms to mental health from the overuse of social media among young teens, including misinformation, bullying and harmful depictions of body image. Civil-liberties organisation PILLAR said the bill would not protect children online, and instead would create serious privacy risks and restrict online freedom for New Zealanders. "Aligning with international efforts may sound responsible, but it is lazy policymaking," PILLAR Executive Director Nathan Seiuli said in a statement. (Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
