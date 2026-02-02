Planning To Buy A New Phone? From Samsung Galaxy S26 To Vivo V70, Here Are Top Phone Launching This February—Check Details And Full List

January has been a good month for smartphones and tech enthusiasts. Top tech companies launched their smartphones from entry level budget segments to flagship devices from Motorola Signature to the Vivo X200T. February is also full of exciting launches with various devices lined up for ongoing months. Here are key phones that are expected to launch this month.
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26 is one of the most awaited phones from the previous year. The company is expected to reveal its new flagship series Galaxy S26 lineup on 25th February during the company’s event. The device is likely to be a thin and light flagship phone and will be focusing on its three models, i.e., Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Realme 16
Realme 16 has got the BIS certification, and the phone is likely to arrive in India in February. The company has already launched the phone in Vietnam which signals that what can be the expected specification in the Indian variant of the phone.
The device is expected to feature a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of a 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Vietnamese variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage type.
In terms of optics, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor supported with a 2MP monochrome lens at the rear panel and a 50MP camera sensor at the front for selfie and video calling with an 86-degree field of view.
Vivo V70 series
The company has officially teased the Vivo V70 series in India, the phone is expected to launch in February. The company has confirmed that the Vivo V70 will launch with Vivo V70 Elite in India. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset whereas the V70 Elite will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.
Poco X8 Pro
Chinese tech brand Poco has recently gained the BIS certification and now it is expected to launch soon in India. However, the company has not officially confirmed the device yet but the reports suggest that there could be two devices in the lineup the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max.
The upcoming phones are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 and Dimensity 9500 chipset respectively.
