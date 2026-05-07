Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro ? Watch This Video Of Ex Software Engineer Of Apple Who Exposes Why Older Phones Become Slow

US based smartphone manufacturing company Apple is gearing up for launch of its next generation flagship lineup, iPhone 18 Pro series but before the launch a women claiming to be a former software engineer at the tech giant has sparked a fresh debate online after alleging that the company deliberately slows down older iPhones to push users towards upgrades. In the viral the women claim that with every new model of iPhone software updated consisting of malware were rolled out to older devices causing them log and glitch intentionally.

“I used to be a software engineer at Apple, and with every new phone that… pic.twitter.com/SSeTQGXvUp

She says whenever Apple launches a new phone, they would push an update to older iPhones with malware to slow them down. This pushes people to upgrade

In the viral video, she states that performance issues in older iPhones are not accidental, but it is designed in a way that force consumer to buy a newer model of the iPhone. The video has gone viral across social media platforms, reigniting concerns regarding planned obsolescence in the smartphone industry.

After the claims, users have started comparing it with Apple’s 2017 controversy known as Batterygate. At that time the company admitted slowing down certain older iPhone models through iOS updates. The company said that at the time the move was intended to prevent unexpected shutdowns caused by aging lithium-ion batteries, rather than to force upgrades.

The latest allegation claims deliberate manipulation through “malware,” a claim that remains unverified and unproven. The company has not responded to the viral video yet

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks

The company is working aggresively on its next-generation lineup, iPhone 18 Pro series. The lineup is expected to launch during the annual launch event which traditionally took place during September.

One of the key upgradations claimed by tipsters and industry experts for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is the display design. The company is working on moving Face ID sensors under the screen, which means the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island introduced in recent handsets by the company may disappear.

The company is also expected to place the selfie camera inside a small punch-hole cutout near the top-left corner. This would give users a cleaner and less distracting display experience whereas the overall body design may remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series; the front possibly looks noticeably different.

At the rear panel, the company is likely to continue with its triple-camera setup. However, some refinements to the rear glass and frame finish may be introduced. The reports also suggest that the company is also testing new vibrant colours such as deep purple, burgundy, or coffee brown.

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