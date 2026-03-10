LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Poco X8 Pro Series To Debut In India: MediaTek Chipset, 100W Fast Charging, And HyperOS 3—Check All Features, Launch Date And Price

Poco is all set to launch the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max in India on 17 March 2026. Both phones feature 1.5K 120Hz displays, MediaTek Dimensity chips, 50MP cameras, HyperOS 3 (Android 16), and 100W charging, with batteries up to 9,000mAh.

Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max To Launch In India, credit: X
Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max To Launch In India, credit: X

Last updated: March 10, 2026 09:42:54 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Poco is expanding its portfolio in India. The company has announced the launch date for Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max; the phones will launch on 17th March 2026. 



Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max features and specifications 

Display: The Poco X8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness up to 3500 nits while the Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to feature a little bigger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with same refresh rate and peak brightness. 

Processor: The Poco X8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset and Poco X8 Pro Max is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset built on 3nm with Arm Mali-G925 GPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. 

Camera: In terms of optics, both the devices look similar by far but Poco X8 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel featuring 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor while the Poco X8 Pro Max features a 50MP Light Fusion 600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Both the devices offer a 20MP Samsung OV20B camera on the front for selfie and video calling. 

Battery: Battery is the key specification where both the devices draw major lines. The Poco X8 Pro is packed with 7,560mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging whereas Poco X8 Pro Max is packed with a massive 9,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. 

Other than these features and specifications, both the devices run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, comes with an IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water, have ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and IR blasters. 

Poco X8 Pro series price in India 

The company has not officially announced the price of phones, but media reports suggests that the company is introducing the rebranded Redmi Turbo 5. The Poco X8 Pro Max is likely to start at EUR 529, which is roughly around Rs 57,000 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

The Poco X8 Pro is likely to debut with the starting price of EUR 399 which is roughly Rs 43,000 for 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company will be confirming all the specification and price during the launch event schedule for 17th March 2026. 

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 9:42 AM IST
