Home > Tech and Auto > PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4: 32 Battlegrounds Mobile India Teams Enter Crucial Stage For 8 Semifinal Spots

PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4: 32 Battlegrounds Mobile India Teams Enter Crucial Stage For 8 Semifinal Spots

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2026 Wildcard stage is entering a crucial phase as Day 4 matches approach

PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4 (Image: IGN India)
PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4 (Image: IGN India)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 8, 2026 14:47:54 IST

PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4: 32 Battlegrounds Mobile India Teams Enter Crucial Stage For 8 Semifinal Spots

The PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2026 (BGIS 2026) Wildcard stage is now at an important point. Day 4 is set to bring intense matches for teams who are trying to stay in the competition. The tournament is being closely watched by fans of PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Several professional teams continue their run in this popular PUBG-style battle royale event.

PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4

The Wildcard stage is being played from March 5 to March 8. There are 32 teams competing in this round. Out of these 32 teams, 24 teams came from the Quarterfinals and eight teams qualified from Round 4. The teams have been split into four groups, and each team will play 12 matches during the four-day stage in a round-robin format. The top eight teams in the overall standings will move ahead to the Semifinals after all matches are finished.

For many teams, this Wildcard stage is their last chance to stay in the tournament. Fans who follow PUBG esports know how important every match is at this point. One poor performance can quickly end a team’s run in the event.

PUBG Leaderboard Update

Team Nebula which is led by Aadi has been the most impressive team so far. The squad is sitting at the top of the leaderboard with 123 points and has already secured two Chicken Dinners after nine matches.

In second place is Victores Sumus, which has picked up 95 points and one Chicken Dinner. The third place belongs to K9 Esports and led by Omega, with 89 points and two Chicken Dinners. These teams have been among the most consistent performers in this PUBG-style BGIS tournament.

The matches are expected to be very competitive with Day 4 coming up. All the Teams will be trying their best to collect enough points to finish inside the top eight. The PUBG community will be watching closely. It would be interesting to see the tactics that the teams will use to secure both placement points and eliminations to climb higher in the standings.

PUBG Matches Live Streaming

The match can be watched at the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports. The Day 4 broadcast will begin at 2:30 PM IST, and the stream will be available in Hindi as well as English.

As the Wildcard stage moves toward its final matches, the pressure is rising for every team. In competitive PUBG esports, one strong game can completely change the leaderboard. However, one bad match can also end a team’s hopes of reaching the BGIS 2026 Semifinals.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 2:47 PM IST
PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4: 32 Battlegrounds Mobile India Teams Enter Crucial Stage For 8 Semifinal Spots

PUBG BGIS 2026 Wildcard Day 4: 32 Battlegrounds Mobile India Teams Enter Crucial Stage For 8 Semifinal Spots

