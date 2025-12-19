LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date, Key Feature: Realme is all-set to launch its new smartphone Realme 16 Pro on January 6. The key highlight of the phone include 200MP powerful portrait camera and LumaColor IMAGE

Realme 16 Pro launch date announced, credit : X/realmeIndia
Realme 16 Pro launch date announced, credit : X/realmeIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 19, 2025 17:12:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date: Realme has confirmed the launch date of Realme 16 Pro series in India. The company will be launching the phone on 6th January 2026. The upcoming smartphone will expand the company’s Number series lineup and place a clear focus on camera and design.  

You Might Be Interested In

The company claims that the new series is aiming for users who priorities portrait photography and everyday usability. The announcement comes through an official communication, which highlights the key features of upcoming phones ahead of launch event.

Design and build of Realme 16 Pro 

The brand new Realme 16 Pro series introduce a new Urban Design which is designed in collaboration with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The company says that this design language blends natural textures with modern urban elements. 
 
The all-new Realme 16 Pro will feature bio-based organic silicone material and curved surfaces which enhance the grip and handling of the phone. The company has also confirmed colour options inspired by nature, which include Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Orchid Purple. 

Realme 16 Pro: 2000MP Camera 

Camera is the key highlight of the upcoming smartphone. The rear panel camera lineup will feature a 200MP Portrait Master Camera system, as per company it is designed to deliver detailed portraits with improved depth and accurate colour reproduction.  
 
The series will also introduce LumaColor IMAGE, which is Realme’s in-house portrait imaging technology. As per officials, this technology will balance the light and colour to maintain the consistency of skin tone and realistic output across different lighting environments. The company has also set up the LumaColor IMAGE Lab in collabration with TUV R, focusing on  standardising colour accuracy across its device. 
 
The Realme 16 Pro Series will be officially launched on 6th January 2026. Other important details regarding pricing, specifications, and availability in India have not officially confirmed yet.  
 
 
First published on: Dec 19, 2025 4:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
You Might Be Interested In
Tags: realmeRealme 16 Pro

RELATED News

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Google Pixel Update: Users Surprised By Hotfix Update After Android 16 QPR2 Update

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App Store: Top Apps That You Can Use, Here’s How It Works

Pornhub Data Breach Exposes 200 Million Users: Take These Immediate Steps To Secure Your Email and Personal Info

Volkswagen Moves Ahead With Layoffs In A Major Cost-Cutting Move, CEO Thomas Schaefer Reveals 25,000 Workers Have Signed Partial Retirement

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

TikTok Signs Joint Venture Deal To End US Ban Threat: Check Who Owns It Now

Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party

ISL Future In Flux: Clubs Propose New Ownership Model, AIFF To Oversee

Gurugram to Noida Rapid Rail Corridor Proposed With 180 Kmph Trains Speed in 38 Minutes

Disha Patani’s Hottest Looks: Style That Stops Your Scroll

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features
Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features
Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features
Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features

QUICK LINKS