Home > Tech and Auto > Realme To Unveil India's First Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery, Check Specs, Price And Launch Date

Realme To Unveil India’s First Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery, Check Specs, Price And Launch Date

Realme is preparing to launch India’s first regular smartphone with a massive 10,000mAh battery, likely under the P-series. The power-focused phone could arrive soon, priced around Rs.30,000.

Realme 10000 mAh to launch soon, credit: X/TechAlertNow
Realme 10000 mAh to launch soon, credit: X/TechAlertNow

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 15, 2026 12:20:32 IST

Realme To Unveil India’s First Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery, Check Specs, Price And Launch Date

Chinese mobile manufacturer Realme is gearing up for a big launch in India. The experts and media report suggests that smartphones will be backed by a huge 10,000mAh battery. The company could be the first brand into the Indian market to introduce a smartphone with such a huge battery into a regular phone. 

Realme 10,000mAh phone launch

The new device is still in the teaser and testing phase as per experts and media reports. The news becomes noticeable when the device is seen on a popular certification site. The device is expected to launch soon in India. However, the Realme has not confirmed anything yet, but experts claim that the device will be under the P-series lineup. 

The key highlight of the phone is battery; the battery race in the smartphone industry is getting tough and too competitive. In past few months brands have started pushing past the usual 5,000 or 6,000mAh batteries, for example Honor has already launched the phone with 10,000mAh battery in China. 

Realme 10,000mAh price

The phone from Realme is expected to be positioned as a high mid-range segment. The phone can be priced around Rs.30,000. The company’s biggest battery phone in India is so far 7,000mAh. 

The Realme will reportedly come down to silicon-carbon battery tech. The newer battery chemistry means one can pack more juice into the same space, so devices don’t have to be bricked just to have huge battery life. 

The upcoming Realme phone should offer battery life which is closer to a power bank. The battery is perfect for heavy users, travelers, or gamers. 

Realme 10,000mAh phone specs

The media reports regarding leaks signals that the phone may feature a triple camera, a curved display, and a plastic body to keep the weight and cost down. However, these reports do not describe the exact camera specifications yet, but the experts claims that the company is more focused on battery rather than making it a photography phone. 

Realme 15,000mAh battery concept phone

The Realme has already shown off a concept phone with a 15,000mAh battery. So, the 10,000mAh phone might just be the start. 

The Realme is expected to launch the phone in February, but it has not given any official statement yet. 

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 12:19 PM IST
RELATED News

Realme To Unveil India’s First Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery, Check Specs, Price And Launch Date

