Realme To Unveil India’s First Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery, Check Specs, Price And Launch Date

The new device is still in the teaser and testing phase as per experts and media reports. The news becomes noticeable when the device is seen on a popular certification site. The device is expected to launch soon in India. However, the Realme has not confirmed anything yet, but experts claim that the device will be under the P-series lineup.

The phone from Realme is expected to be positioned as a high mid-range segment. The phone can be priced around Rs.30,000. The company’s biggest battery phone in India is so far 7,000mAh.

The Realme will reportedly come down to silicon-carbon battery tech. The newer battery chemistry means one can pack more juice into the same space, so devices don’t have to be bricked just to have huge battery life.

The upcoming Realme phone should offer battery life which is closer to a power bank. The battery is perfect for heavy users, travelers, or gamers. Realme 10,000mAh phone specs

The media reports regarding leaks signals that the phone may feature a triple camera, a curved display, and a plastic body to keep the weight and cost down. However, these reports do not describe the exact camera specifications yet, but the experts claims that the company is more focused on battery rather than making it a photography phone. Realme 15,000mAh battery concept phone

The Realme has already shown off a concept phone with a 15,000mAh battery. So, the 10,000mAh phone might just be the start.

The Realme is expected to launch the phone in February, but it has not given any official statement yet.