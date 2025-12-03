Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

Xiaomi has launched its all-new Redmi 15C 5G in India. The smartphone features an HD+ display and powered by the MediaTek processor. The Redmi 15C 5G runs on Android 15 operating system and rear panel offers 50MP primary sensors. The phone has a huge 6000mAh battery.

Redmi 15C 5G comes in three different variants with 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage with all the variants. The starting price of Redmi 15C 5G starts from Rs.12,499 for 4GB RAM variant, for 6GB RAM variant it comes at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499 for 8GB variant. The phone comes in three colour options Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue and Midnight Black. The all-new Redmi 15C 5G will be available on Mi.com, Amazon.in and authorized retail stores throughout the country.

Redmi 15C 5G specification and features



The all-new Redmi 15C 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of 660nits. The phone features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded up to 1TB by using an external SD card. The Redmi 15C 5G runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2. The back panel of phone offers a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and 8MP front camera.

The all-new Redmi 15C 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP64 rating to resist water and dust. The smartphone offers a 6000mAh battery which comes with 33W charging support.

This phone can be perfect for those who are looking for an entry level smartphone for basic use this phone can be direct rival to other entry level smartphones from different brands such as Infinix and Lava.

