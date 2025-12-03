LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules Daiva scene alcohol ban cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport ai eviction rules
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

Xiaomi has launched its new budget segment smartphone expanding its lineup in 5G phones. The phones comes with 600mAh battery and RAM up to 8GB.

Redmi 15C 5G, credit: mi.com
Redmi 15C 5G, credit: mi.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 3, 2025 18:50:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

Xiaomi has launched its all-new Redmi 15C 5G in India. The smartphone features an HD+ display and powered by the MediaTek processor. The Redmi 15C 5G runs on Android 15 operating system and rear panel offers 50MP primary sensors. The phone has a huge 6000mAh battery.  


Redmi 15C 5G price  

 
Redmi 15C 5G comes in three different variants with 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage with all the variants. The starting price of Redmi 15C 5G starts from Rs.12,499 for 4GB RAM variant, for 6GB RAM variant it comes at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499 for 8GB variant. The phone comes in three colour options Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue and Midnight Black. The all-new Redmi 15C 5G will be available on Mi.com, Amazon.in and authorized retail stores throughout the country. 

Redmi 15C 5G specification and features

The all-new Redmi 15C 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a peak brightness of 660nits. The phone features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded up to 1TB by using an external SD card. The Redmi 15C 5G runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2. The back panel of phone offers a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and 8MP front camera. 

The all-new Redmi 15C 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP64 rating to resist water and dust. The smartphone offers a 6000mAh battery which comes with 33W charging support.

This phone can be perfect for those who are looking for an entry level smartphone for basic use this phone can be direct rival to other entry level smartphones from different brands such as Infinix and Lava. 

Also Read: Samsung Launched Galaxy Z Trifold: First Multi Folding Phone From Samsung, Check Amazing Features And Design

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 6:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: redmi 15credmi 15c 5gredmi 15c price

RELATED News

Why Your Smartphone Has That Tiny Hole Next To The Charging Port; It’s Purpose May Surprise You

Android 16 QPR 2: Google Rolls Out Major Update For Pixel Phones – Check Full List Of Devices And Features

Samsung Launched Galaxy Z Trifold: First Multi Folding Phone From Samsung, Check Amazing Features And Design

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched In India With Dimensity 9500 SoC; Check Price, Features And Sale Deals

LATEST NEWS

Haryana Shocker: Woman Drowns Four Children Out Of Jealousy Including Her Niece, Later Kills Son And Celebrated His Death

IND vs SA: Anushka Sharma Beams With Pride After Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI Century, Shares Heartfelt Insta Story

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

Thailand Lifts Decades-Long Afternoon Alcohol Ban: What Were The Strict Restrictions And How Did It Impact The Economy?

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled, Comes With Tricolour On The collar, Rohit Sharma Says, ‘Now, with the World Cup Happening In…’

Infinity Group partners with RAI at Kolkata Retail Summit 2025

Fresh Trouble For Ranveer Singh As Police Complaint Filed Against Dhurandhar Star Over Mimicking Kantara’s Daiva Scene Just A Day After Issuing Apology

Adani Foundation’s Arthik Azadi Films Celebrate Women’s Quiet Victories

Stranger Things 5: When Can You Watch The Final Episode? Netflix Sets This Date As Fans Eagerly Wait For Suspense To End

India T20I Squad For South Africa T20I Series Announced; Suryakumar Yadav Is Captain, Shubman Gill Is In But Subject To Fitness Clearance

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification
Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification
Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification
Redmi 15C 5G Launched In India: 6000mAh Battery 8GB RAM At Just 12,499, Know Features And Specification

QUICK LINKS