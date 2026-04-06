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Home > Tech and Auto News > Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

Redmi is set to launch the K90 Ultra in China, featuring a 165Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 9500 chipset, and a massive 8,500mAh battery. The event may also unveil a new tablet and updated Redmi laptops.

Redmi K90 Ultra, credit: X
Redmi K90 Ultra, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 6, 2026 13:06:39 IST

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Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Redmi is gearing up to launch the all new K90 Ultra in this month in Chinese market. The device will succeed in the K80 Ultra. However, the company has not revealed the official launch date yet, but reports suggest that there will be a major event with several new devices on the deck. 

Redmi K90 Ultra features and specifications 

The K90 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a slick 3nm process. 

The battery can be the key highlight of the phone. The media reports claim that the device will be packed with an 8,500mAh massive battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. In terms of durability, the phone has an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

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The other details of the device are not out yet consisting of camera, pricing and storage options which are expected to unveil during the launch event. 

Redmi K Pad 2 

The media reports and experts claim that the company will also launch other devices along with Redmi K90 Ultra. The rumours suggest that the company will reveal Redmi K Pad 2. The tablet is likely to feature an 8.8-inch LCD display with crisp 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz which makes the scrolling and streaming super smooth. 

The device will be packed with a massive 9,000mAh battery which can go for all day on a single charge. Apart from this, the device features X-axis vibration motors and stereo speakers tweaked with Bose which are expected to deliver high quality premium sound quality. 

Redmi Laptops: strong performance and friendly price 

The launch event will not be limited to smartphones and tablets; the company is also expected to unveil their new laptop series. The new models of laptops are expected the following the Redmi Book Pro series, available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. 

The laptops are expected to be powered by Intel Core Ultra chipset; the top option is the X7 358H, with Core Ultra 5 338H for budget friendly buyers. The storage options go up to 32GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which means the laptop is not just limited to browsing and content streaming. 

Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch: New Base Premium Model, Vibrant Colour Options, And Enhanced Styling—Check All Updates And Price

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Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

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Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

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Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone
Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone
Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone
Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

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