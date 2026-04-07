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Home > Tech and Auto News > Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike

Royal Enfield has unveiled its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6, featuring a 154 km range, fast charging, lightweight design, and modern tech, marking its entry into electric mobility.

Royal Enfield Unveils Flying Flea C6, Marks Entry Into Electric Future (Image: Representative photo)
Royal Enfield Unveils Flying Flea C6, Marks Entry Into Electric Future (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 7, 2026 21:40:14 IST

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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike

The Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle, marks a pivotal point for this legendary company as it makes its first move into the world of electric vehicles (EVs). Following its premiere at international expos and numerous spy shots, the Flying Flea is now set to go on sale from April 10 in India. The bike is expected to be priced between Rs 2,00,000 – Rs 3,00,000

While this model may appear similar to other motorcycles, it will serve as a key component of Royal Enfield’s EV strategy moving forward with the introduction of the Flying Flea line. The Flying Flea C6 will be built on a brand new platform and will serve as an initial release in what will be many electric motorcycles from this new sub-brand.

Royal Enfield: Specifications of Flying Flea C6

Using a 3.91-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Flying Flea C6 claims to achieve a maximum range of 154 km on one charge. These specifications are particularly well-suited for commuting and short distance travel within urban settings.

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Royal Enfield: Electric Bike Performance Is Great

A permanent magnet synchronous motor with a maximum power output of 15.4 kW and a maximum torque of up to 60 Nm power the electric bicycle. The bike reaches speeds of 0 to 60 km/h in under 3.7 seconds. It has a maximum speed of around 115 km/h, providing excellent performance for commuting in city areas.

Royal Enfield: Practical for Everyday Use

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 can recharge from zero to full battery (100%) in approximately 2 hours and 16 minutes, making the electric bicycle practical to use every day.

A weight of around 124 kg gives the bike a low overall weight compared to other motorbikes; this helps city riders easily manage and control the bike. An 823 mm seat height and 207 mm ground clearance also make the bike comfortable and useable on a variety of road surfaces.

Royal Enfield: Retro/WWII Inspired Design Combined with Modern Day

The design is based on the original WWII Flying Flea motorcycle, which is one of the most interesting features of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6. This bike includes a traditional girder-style front fork; a minimalist design that presents an ideal balance between vintage and modern features.

The Flying Flea C6’s advanced technology has been fully integrated into the bike. The Flying Flea C6 includes a round touchscreen-enabled TFT display that connects seamlessly to any smartphone, and provides an array of other cutting-edge features such as: traction and cornering traction control; and dual channel ABS. All of these advanced functions are managed by an intuitive digital interface, which gives the Flying Flea C6 a modern tech feel.

Royal Enfield: High-Tech Features and Intelligent Connectivity

The Flying Flea C6 has a CCU that links together multiple systems within the bike, allowing for many advanced features, such as: multiple riding modes; geofencing; anti-theft; and over-the-air (OTA) updates among other things.

Combined with these intelligent features, Royal Enfield is demonstrating that it’s not just developing electric mobility, but is also building a connected riding experience. Although the Flying Flea C6 is primarily designed for city use, it can also be used for occasional rides outside of a city.

A New Chapter for Royal Enfield in Electric Mobility

With the Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield is beginning a new chapter in the long history of the brand. The company has made it known that this is only the first of many electric products being developed by Royal Enfield.

As the launch date approaches, the Flying Flea C6 is expected to attract strong interest from riders looking for a mix of classic design and modern electric performance. It clearly signals that even legacy motorcycle brands are now ready to embrace the future of mobility.

Also Read: Apple’s 50th Anniversary Sale: Check Prices For iPhone 17 Pro Models, MacBook, iPad And AirPods As Discounts Go Up To Rs 50,000   

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Tags: Royal EnfieldRoyal Enfield C6Royal Enfield Flea C6

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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike

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Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike

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